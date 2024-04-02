12-year-old student ID'd as suspect, police said

A 12-year-old has died and 2 others were injured after a school shooting in Vantaa, Finland, outside Helsinki, police said. The alleged shooter is 12. A 12-year-old was killed and two others were injured Tuesday morning during a shooting carried out by another student at a school in Finland, police officials said. The suspect, who was also identified as a 12-year-old student at the school, was in possession of a firearm when arrested, police said.

"No force was used in the apprehension," police said in a press release. "A firearm was found in the suspect's possession. The suspect has admitted to the act during the police's preliminary interview." Police had earlier said three 12-year-olds were injured in the shooting before later announcing one of the children had died at the scene. The two others who were injured remained hospitalized, police said

