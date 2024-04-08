12-Year-Old Boy Trapped and Killed in Truck Accident in Rocky Mountains

A 12-year-old boy was trapped and killed after a truck went off the road and into a river in the Rocky Mountains west of Denver, authorities said Sunday. The truck was submerged in the river when law enforcement arrived at the crash scene Saturday night, finding two women with cuts on their faces and a man screaming for help running up the embankment, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said.

They soon learned that a boy was still in the river, and sheriff's deputies, local police officers and a citizen jumped in, finding the child stuck between a boulder and the vehicle, according to the release. They were able to lift the vehicle enough to free the boy, but even with resuscitation attempts, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital, a news release from the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office did not immediately return a call, text and email seeking more information. “The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office offers our deepest condolences to the grieving family during this very difficult time,” the statement read

Boy Trapped Killed Truck Accident Rocky Mountains River Rescue Efforts

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

13-year-old charged with manslaughter for 15-year-old's death in RochesterA 13-year-old boy is charged after police determined he shot and killed a 15-year-old friend while they were playing with a gun earlier this year.Police respond

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

89-year-old man, 87-year-old woman killed in house explosion, fire: 'Complete devastation''The whole lot was just completely leveled,' a witness said.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Truck fatally strikes 8-year-old boy, injures 10-year-old brother, in Queens: NYPDTruck fatally strikes 8-year-old boy, injures 10-year-old brother, in Queens: NYPD

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »

50-year-old cold case: Murder of 16-year-old high school student solved, authorities sayA second suspect was identified in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old high school student from Maryland who went missing more than 50 years ago.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

3-year-old in driver's seat of truck that fatally struck 2-year-old: PoliceAn arrest has not been made in the incident, police said.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

3-year-old behind wheel of truck that killed 2-year-old in California: policeA 2-year-old child has died in California after being hit by a truck that had a 3-year-old in its driver’s seat, says the Woodland Police Department.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »