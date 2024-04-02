12-Year-Old Boy Spreads Easter Joy to Homeless Children

A 12-year-old boy in Worcester, Massachusetts, has been working hard for a long time to put smiles on the faces of homeless children at Easter this year. Josh Sowden has a huge heart partly because he experienced similar difficulties as the children he is trying to serve, WBZ News His original goal was to gather enough donations for 175 Easter baskets that would go to local children living in homeless shelters.

When community members and people across the nation heard about the project, they stepped in to hel

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Truck fatally strikes 8-year-old boy, injures 10-year-old brother, in Queens: NYPDTruck fatally strikes 8-year-old boy, injures 10-year-old brother, in Queens: NYPD

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »

3-year-old boy shot by 6-year-old brother inside Albany homeUPDATE:Albany Police confirmed Wednesday morning that the three-year-old shot in Albany, was shot by his six-year-old brother.A three-year-old boy was shot on

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

89-year-old man, 87-year-old woman killed in house explosion, fire: 'Complete devastation''The whole lot was just completely leveled,' a witness said.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

13-year-old charged with manslaughter for 15-year-old's death in RochesterA 13-year-old boy is charged after police determined he shot and killed a 15-year-old friend while they were playing with a gun earlier this year.Police respond

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Canton murder-suicide: 20-year-old woman killed by 21-year-old gunman, police sayThe Canton Police Department confirmed the shooting that claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman is being investigated as a murder-suicide after the 21-year-old gunman turned the gun on himself.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

27-year-old man indicted for 16-year-old girl's murder in RochesterRochester, N.Y. — The man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl who went missing last summer has been indicted.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »