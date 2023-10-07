12-year-old arrested in connection with San Marcos High bomb threat

A 12-year-old resident of Los Angeles County was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of calling in a bomb threat to San Marcos High School on Friday, prompting the cancellation of classes, sheriff's officials said. The unfounded call came in about 8 a.m. as several students were arriving at the campus — first period starts at 8:30 a.m.

Students and staffers who were already on campus were sent to a soccer field on school grounds during the search. A lockdown was in place until around 10:30 a.m. That same day, sheriff's detectives identified a juvenile suspect in Los Angeles County.

