111-Year-Old English Man Verified as World's Oldest Living Man

Guinness World Records has verified the oldest living man in the world is now 111-year-old John Alfred Tinniswood of England . Tinniswood was born in Liverpool the year the infamous" Titanic " ship sank in 1912. Born on August 26 of that year he turned exactly 111 years and 224 days on April 6 this year. A Guinness World Records official traveled to the town of Southport where Tinniswood lives to present him with a certificate and ask him more about his storied life.

SEE MORE: World's oldest living man has died at 114. Here's his longevity secret Tinniswood says he is still able to perform most of his daily tasks on his own and can get out of bed without assistance. He enjoys managing his own finances and listening to the news. After the death of Juan Vicente Pérez of Venezuela, the previous record holder in the same age category. Tinniswood is now the world's oldest living man. Pérez died this month at 11

