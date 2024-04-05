11 Republican-led States Sue Biden Administration Over Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

The political tug of war over student loan forgiveness registered a new chapter as 11 Republican-led states filed suit against President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Education to stop the SAVE Plan. The Biden Administration introduced the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan after the Supreme Court struck down Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

The White House said in a statement that the SAVE plan could lower borrowers' monthly payments to zero dollars, reduce monthly costs in half and save those who make payments at least $1,000 a year. Additionally, borrowers with an original balance of $12,000 or less will receive forgiveness of any remaining balance after making 10 years of payments. The Kansas-led lawsuit seeks to halt the SAVE plan immediately, arguing that the U.S. Department of Education has no authority to alter student loan repayment plans. This would essentially cancel more than $156 billion in student loan debt

