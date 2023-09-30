11 Questions Fleabag Left Unanswered After Its Ending

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The well-acclaimed Amazon show Fleabag, created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, continues to have an impact on a global audience for its compelling narrative, but the show left a lot of...

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The well-acclaimed Amazon show Fleabag, created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, continues to have an impact on a global audience for its compelling narrative, but the show left a lot of questions unanswered. Despite all the appeals from the audience to have a third season, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has confirmed that she prefers to end the show on a high, which is why Fleabag ended with season 2. The series ended with various unanswered questions about the fate of the characters and what would happen next.

Fleabag's audience continues to increase by watching one of the most binge-worthy shows on Amazon's streaming platform, and the renewed interest brings several lingering questions about Fleabag's name, the significance of the fox, why Claire's stepson is weird and more. Not having Fleabag season 3 means that these questions will forever be up for debate with the audience. Here are Fleabag's biggest unanswered questions.

11 What Happens To Claire And Klare? Claire has one of the most interesting character arcs, with her transition from an uptight woman stuck in an unhappy marriage to finding love and leaving her father's wedding in the hopes of catching Klare before he takes the plane back to Finland. The series leaves this relationship open-ended without seeing if Claire and Klare find happiness together. Their scenes together are full of awkward moments, but the viewers get to see how Klare boosts Claire's confidence with sincerity and genuine interest.

9 What's Fleabag’s Real Name? One unique factor in Fleabag is that not all the characters have actual names. Some of the characters remained nameless and added another layer of mystique to a complex character: the godmother, the priest, the father, etc. Viewers often wonder whether there is significance in the name Fleabag and whether anonymity is an intentional narrative choice. Although the name seems random, it turns out that Pheobe Waller-Bridge has a personal reason to explain Fleabag's titular character name. It adds another layer to how close the character is to its creator.

7 What's Really Wrong With Martin's Son Jack? Martin's son, Jack, definitely exhibits peculiar behavior with his obsession with his stepmother, Claire. He even wished that she would leave her dad. The absence of Jack's backstory or context for Jack's actions leaves many wondering if he has any unresolved traumas. There was no mention of Jack's mother and why her marriage to Martin ended, or even if she is still alive. All these thoughts don't answer why Jack lacks the social skills of a teenager his age.

6 What Does The Godmother's Art Represent? Though prominently featured, the Godmother's artworks are never explicitly discussed. Her art is usually fixated on sex and sexuality, sometimes seeming very progressing and healthy; other times it feels obsessed and forced. In many moments throughout the series, Godmother is probably the worst character on the show who possesses lots of self-importance about her art and how revolutionary it is, especially when she mentions how her sex exhibition was received in the US and Japan. Is it about power, femininity, or both? The audience is left to wander.

5 How Did Fleabag Get Over Boo's Death In Season 2? In Fleabag season 2, Boo's absence is noticed, yet the show loses focus on how Fleabag continues to grieve her loss. The show opted to focus on The Priest and Fleabag's desires to go after him, and this intentional narrative gap has triggered many questions on whether Fleabag found a new healthy coping mechanism. The lack of closure adds emotional complexity to the storyline, making Boo's absence a lingering theme given how present it was in Fleabag season 1.

4 Will Fleabag Continue Breaking The Fourth Wall? Fleabag's finale was a poignant farewell between her and the audience, leaving the future of this innovative narrative technique in question. She looked directly into the audience and waved goodbye, signaling that she no longer had something to say and choosing to continue her life without it. Fleabag's viewers are left wondering if this means she will no longer hide behind her little anecdotes and her internal thoughts and choose to be present in her own life. As far as what Phoebe Waller-Bridge thinks, this was the perfect conclusion to the series.

3 What Happens To The Priest? The heartbreaking end of Fleabag's relationship with The Priest (Andrew Scott) was bittersweet. It is not clear whether The Priest has had a complex relationship like this, but he hints at Fleabag that he has had many experiences before. Is romantic involvement something that typically tests a person's devotion to the priesthood, or is this an exception, the show asks. Did he have genuine feelings for Fleabag, or was this type of unattained love a pattern of his? These questions remain one of the most hotly debated among fans, making the priest one of Fleabag's most enigmatic characters.

2 Will The Café Continue to Run Chatty Wednesdays? Fleabag season 2 provided glimpses of her café becoming successful, in contrast to how struggling it was in season 1. Fleabag understood that "loneliness pays" and came up with the creative concept of getting strangers to pay for coffee and talk to each other every Wednesday. Apparently, she enjoyed them herself up until one moment with a loyal fan, in which she wasn't in the right mental state to chat and ended up screaming at him.

1 Will It Ever Really Pass? One of the most memorable lines in a perfect ending to season 2, was "It Will Pass", said by The Priest to Fleabag when she confessed that she loved him. The line was open to myriad interpretations: will the emotional pain ever subside, or will life itself go by fast? Fleabag won't show the titular character recovering from heartbreak or her and The Priest finding their way back to each other. It leaves room for interpretation whether The Priest is also reminding himself of this fact, as he confessed his love to Fleabag while leaving her behind.