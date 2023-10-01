Washington officers on trial in deadly arrest of Manny Ellis, a case reminiscent of George Floyd

Van der Veen said Fanta Bility’s family and two other women hit will receive $10 million while another girl shot in the foot will receive $1 million. The payout was capped at $11 million under the borough’s insurance policy, he said. The borough will also name a park after Fanta Bility to ensure that she is not forgotten, he said.

The borough of Sharon Hill posted a statement confirming that the federal lawsuit had been settled but including no details, saying officials wanted to “acknowledge that there are no words or actions that can adequately address the tragic loss of Fanta Bility.”

“Though this chapter has come to an end, our hearts and the spirit of the Sharon Hill community will be forever changed,” the statement said, vowing to continue efforts to prevent anything like the shooting from ever happening again. headtopics.

Read more:

AP »

Family of 8-year-old girl killed by police reach $11 million settlementThe settlement comes two years after a shooting outside of Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, just north of Philadelphia, left Fanta Bility dead.

Delta State's future depends on $11 million, multi-year budget cut, president says“Emergency-style budgeting” at Delta State “has all but maxed out its credit and created an $11 million hole, university president says.

As employers face labor shortages, Biden administration rolls out playbook for training workersAs part of the 2021 pandemic rescue package, state and local governments have committed $11 billion to worker training

The Bear's Perfect Replacement Show Is A Reminder To Watch This Overlooked 2021 MovieThis incredible kitchen drama predates The Bear.

Dayton man convicted of 2021 Columbus murderA man accused of a 2021 deadly shooting outside of a hotel on Dublin-Granville Road hotel has been convicted of murder, prosecutors announced Friday.A jury foun

Cruella (2021) | ScreenRantCruella is the live-action reimagining of the 101 Dalmatians villain and her origin story. It stars Emma Stone as Estella, an aspiring fashion designer and talented grifter. After finding herself pitted against her boss, the Baroness (Emma Thompson), she creates the alter-ego Cruella, a dangerous criminal who will do whatever it takes to get ahead in both the fashion world and in life.

Washington officers on trial in deadly arrest of Manny Ellis, a case reminiscent of George Floyd

Van der Veen said Fanta Bility’s family and two other women hit will receive $10 million while another girl shot in the foot will receive $1 million. The payout was capped at $11 million under the borough’s insurance policy, he said. The borough will also name a park after Fanta Bility to ensure that she is not forgotten, he said.

The borough of Sharon Hill posted a statement confirming that the federal lawsuit had been settled but including no details, saying officials wanted to “acknowledge that there are no words or actions that can adequately address the tragic loss of Fanta Bility.”

“Though this chapter has come to an end, our hearts and the spirit of the Sharon Hill community will be forever changed,” the statement said, vowing to continue efforts to prevent anything like the shooting from ever happening again.

Three former Sharon Hill officers were sentenced in May to five years of probation — with the first 11 months on house arrest — after pleading guilty to 10 misdemeanor reckless endangerment counts in a deal that dismissed manslaughter charges. Authorities said they could not determine which officer fired the shot that killed Fanta Bility.

The family has created a foundation that in August hosted a book bag and school supply drive and plans to advocate for better police training and safety measures. Van der Veen said the family will also push for legislation in Harrisburg to require regular deadly force training for police across the commonwealth.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.