10Y UST yield forecast at 3.70% in 12M, with the risks tilted to the upside – Danske Bank

0-year US Treasury yield outlook. Yields not bound to remain high for long The recent uptick in long-end UST yields reflects rising term premium, while risk-neutral rate expectations have remained stable. Tightening financial conditions tilt the balance of growth risks to the downside, we still expect consumption and inflation to cool towards the winter. Unfavourable supply-demand dynamics are likely to persist into Q4, but we still see improving demand driving yields lower, with 12M 10y forecast at 3.70%, though risk is tilted to the upside.

PNC Bank buys $16.6 bln capital commitment portfolio from Signature Bridge BankPNC Financial Services' banking unit said on Tuesday that it had bought a portfolio of capital commitments from Signature Bridge Bank worth $16.6 billion in an agreement with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp as receiver.

Bank of America says long-term investors should should buy these beaten-up bank stocksThe recommendation comes even as surging bond yields have the potential to slow the economy and damage the financial sector, weighing on bank stocks.

South Africa central bank chief: my worry is inflation, exchange rate out of bank's controlSouth Africa central bank chief: my worry is inflation, exchange rate out of bank's control

Bank of Korea announces plan to test wholesale CBDCThe Bank of Korea plans to begin a wholesale central bank digital currency pilot in partnership with the Bank for International Settlements.

Hisense Launches Two New Dolby Vision Laser TVs In 100 And 120-Inch Screen SizesUST projectors shipped with new ALR screens aim to deliver king-sized home cinema for less