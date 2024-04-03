10TV News to Provide Live Coverage of Solar Eclipse in Ohio

10TV News anchors and reporters will be along the path of totality, and other parts of Ohio, to show live views of the eclipse and give updates from watch parties. The moon will cover the sun, blocking sunlight for up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds, depending on location. Ohio will begin to see the partial eclipse just before 2 p.m. and it will end around 4:30 p.m. The total solar eclipse will begin around 3:10 p.m. for several communities and end around 3:14 p.m.

with a maximum viewing time in Ohio just under four minutes. Starting at 2 p.m., watch 10TV's "Great American Eclipse" 2-hour special, providing last-minutes viewing, safety and travel tips before totality begins

Total solar eclipse: Where to find eclipse glasses in central Ohio
In Ohio, the point of greatest duration for the eclipse will be in Avon Lake, in Lorain County, located 23 miles west of Cleveland.

Eclipse chaser reveals where he'll view April 8 total solar eclipse

Illinois Eclipse 2024: Tips for viewing the last total solar eclipse for 20 years
Mother Nature is putting together quite a show for all to see on April 8. It's going to be the last total solar eclipse that we will see for the next 20 years and Illinois has some of the best seats to offer.

