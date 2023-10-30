108-Year-Old Indiana Woman Receives 650 Birthday Cards from Around the World

An Indiana woman turning 108 years old rang in her new year with the help of hundreds of people around the world who sent her cards and well-wishes to celebrate.

Inez Clevenger of Union City celebrated her 108th birthday Saturday, along with 650 kind people who flooded her assisted living facility with cards,to Facebook on October 18 with Clevenger’s mailing address, saying “she loves cards.” The post received hundreds of likes and shares, but no one predicted exactly how far the call for cards would go.Saturday thanking “everyone who helped make her day special,” including news stations that did stories on the centenarian’s special day.

United States Headlines Read more: BreitbartNews »

Man accused of killing 11-year-old Pasadena girl earlier this year due in courtHundreds showed up to console Maria Gonzalez's mother as her body was carried through the streets of Guatemala in a pink casket. Read more ⮕

PC clerk Jessica Bailey awarded clerk of year from Association of Indiana CountiesOf 92 county clerks in the state, Porter County’s own Clerk of the Circuit and Superior Courts Jessica Bailey has been named Indiana Clerk of the Year by the Association of Indiana Clerks. Bailey is in the first year of her second term as clerk and is currently serving as president of the AIC. Read more ⮕

Chin Community of Indiana holds inaugural ‘Chin New Year’ festival to celebrate end of harvest seasonAshlyn Wright joined WRTV as a digital content producer in February 2023. Read more ⮕

SILVER ALERT: 72-year-old man with dementia last seen in east HoustonThe search for a missing Liberty County woman who hasn't made contact with her family since Sept. 11 resumed Sunday morning. Read more ⮕

Social worker charged for alleged sex with 13-year-old now facing witness intimidation chaA former social worker accused of having sex with her 13-year-old client was in court once again on Saturday, but she is facing more trouble this time. Read more ⮕

Wednesday Brilliantly Repeated 30-Year-Old Addams Family Movie Success That The Franchise ForgotWednesday takes a hint from one of the most popular movies in the Addams Family franchise, and the show really benefits from that choice. Read more ⮕