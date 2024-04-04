105-Year-Old Woman Reminisces about Life in Austin in the 1920s

Elizabeth Randerson Morris , a 105-year-old woman , reminisces about her life in Austin in the 1920s. Despite her age, she remains mentally sharp and enjoys keeping up with the news. She recalls baking pies, playing with her brothers, and listening to her grandmother's stories on their back porch.

Her grandmother's tales were filled with rangers and American Indians, as she had migrated to Texas from Alabama in a covered wagon as a child.

