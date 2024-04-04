105-Year-Old Man Travels the World to Witness Eclipses

105-year-old Laverne Biser and his late wife traveled the world to catch each eclipse. The 105-year-old, born in Ohio, would travel the world with his wife, Marion Biser, and schedule their vacations around the eclipse. "You see one, you want to see them all," said Biser. Biser is an amateur astronomer who has a large collection of images and photos of the solar eclipses they've witnessed. By trade, he was a mechanical engineer, whose team performed stress tests for large-scale planes.
Ultimately, the Ohio native, who now lives in North Texas, loved to build things. There are a number of pieces of furniture and telescopes he's made using his wood-working skill. This year will be the first total eclipse he will see without his life partner of 78 years. Marion and LaVerne had four children. When asked what was the key to his longevity, he said, "not a puff of smoke, not a sip of liquor, not a drug of any kind...lots of chocolate milk.
105-Year-Old Laverne Biser Eclipse Travel Amateur Astronomer Longevity
