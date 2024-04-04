105-Year-Old Man Travels the World to Witness Eclipses

105-year-old Laverne Biser and his late wife traveled the world to catch each eclipse. The 105-year-old, born in Ohio, would travel the world with his wife, Marion Biser, and schedule their vacations around the eclipse. "You see one, you want to see them all," said Biser. Biser is an amateur astronomer who has a large collection of images and photos of the solar eclipses they've witnessed. By trade, he was a mechanical engineer, whose team performed stress tests for large-scale planes.

Ultimately, the Ohio native, who now lives in North Texas, loved to build things. There are a number of pieces of furniture and telescopes he's made using his wood-working skill. This year will be the first total eclipse he will see without his life partner of 78 years. Marion and LaVerne had four children. When asked what was the key to his longevity, he said, "not a puff of smoke, not a sip of liquor, not a drug of any kind...lots of chocolate milk.

105-Year-Old Laverne Biser Eclipse Travel Amateur Astronomer Longevity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc13houston / 🏆 255. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LaVerne Biser, 105, to witness his 13th solar eclipse on April 8The 105-year-old would travel the world with his wife, Marion, and schedule their vacations around the eclipse.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Meet the 105-year-old eclipse chaser: A story of passion and perseveranceA remarkable journey - A 105-year-old Fort Worth man is getting ready for his 10th total eclipse.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

105-year-old eclipse chaser excited to add another to his listLaverne Biser has been chasing eclipses and taking photos of them since 1963.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

105-year-old eclipse buff excited to see his 13th eclipse on April 8Retired engineer Laverne Biser is an eclipse aficionado. The 105-year-old has seen a dozen of them, and the total solar eclipse on April 8 will be his 13th.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

105-year-old Texas man plans to chase his 10th total solar eclipseA remarkable journey - A 105-year-old North Texas man is getting ready for his 10th total eclipse.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

105-year-old eclipse chaser excited to add 13th to his list, has adviceA major bridge in Baltimore snapped and collapsed after a container ship rammed into it early Tuesday, and several vehicles fell into the river below.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »