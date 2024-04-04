102-Year-Old World War II Veteran Shares Experiences with Students

A 102-year-old World War II veteran from Chicago, Frank Fabianski, shared his experiences with students at Carmel Catholic High School on Wednesday. A Chicago native who fought in World War II shared his experiences Wednesday with students at Carmel Catholic High School. The 102-year-old World War II veteran and lifelong Chicagoan was joined by his family at Carmel Catholic High School to ensure his powerful story of service and sacrifice is never forgotten.

It is motivating message for generations to come from Fabianski, who never second guessed serving his country. Fabianski served in the European theater of war with the 104th Infantry Division, also known as the 'Timberwolves.' He was a cryptologist, delivering crucial messages up his chain of command. He was awarded the Purple Heart, and he saw the harrows of war first-hand, helping liberate a concentration camp in Germany. 'You see these people walking around half-dead,' Fabianski said

