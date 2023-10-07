10 Yellowstone Scenes That Prove Kevin Costner's John Dutton Is The Real Villain

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT John Dutton is the main character of Yellowstone, but that doesn't prevent him from being the show's villain.

John's relationships with his children are primary indicators of the man he has the capacity to be. While he expresses warmth to certain people, and clearly has affection for them, it's clear that he hasn't been a consistent parent since the passing of his wife.

8 John Kicks Teeter And Laramie Out Of The Bunkhouse After a feud over Laramie grows between Lloyd and Walker in season 4, John decides it's best to remove the women from the Bunkhouse. Teeter, in particular, had done nothing wrong and had even been branded, making the decision a complete betrayal to her. headtopics.com

7 John Reveals That He Lied To Jamie About Being Adopted Yellowstone season 3 sees Jamie discover the existence of his biological father, Garrett Randle. He approaches his father in anger about the matter, and John explains that he hid the information from Jamie to keep him away from Garrett, a convicted murderer, and because the Duttons were his real family.

6 John Runs Against His Own Son For Governor To make matters even worse with Jamie, John hits him with a major slap to the face in season 4 when he steps in to take Jamie's endorsement to run for governor himself. Jamie is invited, expecting to give his speech announcing his run for the position, when it turns out John is the candidate that Senator Lynelle Perry is planning to endorse instead. headtopics.com

5 John Uses People For Murder While this isn't exactly one scene, it's something that has happened multiple times in Yellowstone. John Dutton uses his branded bunkhouse cowboys, particularly Rip, to murder people and hide their bodies. He's used his position of political power to get away with killing his enemies on multiple occasions.

