10 Ways Marvel’s Original Iron Man 1 Plans Would’ve Changed The MCU

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The film that kickstarted the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, 2008's Iron Man, was a breakout hit that narrowly avoided becoming an entirely different film. Robert Downey Jr.'s iconic performance as Tony Stark informed Marvel Studio's sense of humor and character for the next decade to come.

9 Iron Man's Other Castings Would've Changed The Avengers Nicolas Cage, Timothy Olyphant, & Hugh Jackman Were Considered For MCU's Iron Man Tom Cruise wasn't the only contender for the role beyond Robert Downey Jr. Other contenders included Timothy Olyphant, coming off the success of the Deadwood TV series, and Hugh Jackman, already well-established as helming the X-Men films as Wolverine. Even Nicolas Cage was at one point attached to an older version of the project.

Whatever Tarantino's vision for Iron Man might've been, it's undeniable that he would've imparted some heavy changes to the Marvel format going forward as an auteur. Before being in talks for Iron Man, Tarantino also expressed interest in directing a Luke Cage film. Yet despite his clear love of comic books, the iconic director has since become a vocal critic of the MCU's effect on Hollywood, with Tarantino vowing to never direct a Marvel film. headtopics.com

6 The Mandarin Almost Put Magic In The MCU Right Away Iron Man Almost Had The Official MCU Mandarin In It Though the failed 90s script for Iron Man put MODOK in the spotlight, Jon Favreau's original vision in 2008 also nearly included a different villain. In the comics, one of Iron Man's most iconic villains had been the Mandarin, an evil sorcerer utilizing ten magical rings providing him various magical powers.

After the climax of the film, Tony Stark addresses a horde of reporters eager to make sense of the events that had transpired. Facing the media, he admits "the truth is... I am Iron Man", confirming to the public his involvement without a shadow of a doubt. This iconic line was actually written on the fly by Robert Downey Jr. headtopics.com

