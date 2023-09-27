10 Underrated Heist Movies That Deserve More Love

There's more to heist movies than Ocean's Eleven. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Whether these films have turned the format on its head, added a fun twist, or used a different perspective, each one is well crafted, well-cast, and deserves more success than it's...

Whether these films have turned the format on its head, added a fun twist, or used a different perspective, each one is well crafted, well-cast, and deserves more success than it's already had. The technical challenge of having a large primary cast, creating a puzzle for the protagonists to solve, and a clear mark that when successfully acquired pays off the whole film make heists an extremely satisfying format. The following films manage to do this and more to deliver a quality production in an exciting genre.

10 Thief (1981) James Caan, recognizable from his iconic role in Elf alongside Will Ferrell, worked in Hollywood well before the beloved Christmas flick. One of Caan's earlier projects was a spectacular heist film titled Thief. This film barely doubled its budget at the box office, but the film is an excellent story of an expert safe cracker who decides to take one last job before he retires.

Heist movies where teams of specialists played by big-name actors join forces in order to steal a fortune are a dime a dozen, but some films in the genre haven't received nearly enough recognition for how they build on the format. Everyone knows about the incredibly successful Ocean's Eleven franchise and Ant-Man and how well they follow the heist format, but since the genre came into its own through the '40s and '50s, there have been literally hundreds of heist movies and some deserve another look.

10 Thief (1981) James Caan, recognizable from his iconic role in Elf alongside Will Ferrell, worked in Hollywood well before the beloved Christmas flick. One of Caan's earlier projects was a spectacular heist film titled Thief. This film barely doubled its budget at the box office, but the film is an excellent story of an expert safe cracker who decides to take one last job before he retires. Though the plot sounds familiar, this is a much more personal take on the heist format focusing on one primary protagonist and his brushes with clients like the mob.

10 Thief (1981) James Caan, recognizable from his iconic role in Elf alongside Will Ferrell, worked in Hollywood well before the beloved Christmas flick. One of Caan's earlier projects was a spectacular heist film titled Thief. This film barely doubled its budget at the box office, but the film is an excellent story of an expert safe cracker who decides to take one last job before he retires. Though the plot sounds familiar, this is a much more personal take on the heist format focusing on one primary protagonist and his brushes with clients like the mob.

9 Ronin (1998) Ronin takes the concept of a solo specialist, as seen in Thief, and builds on it. Drawing inspiration from the Japanese Ronin, who were solo samurai that had no master, Ronin opens with Deirdre, played by Natascha McElhone, assembling a team of solo expert criminals. Often heists will bring together experts who have worked together on other jobs, but in Ronin, no one trusts anyone else.

After completing their initial mission of stealing a briefcase, things heat up as relationships break down. Starring Robert De Niro, Jean Reno, Sean Bean, and Stellan Skarsgård, their talents on full display, Ronin absolutely deserves more attention, especially since it didn't even cover its budget at the box office missing the mark by around $10 million.

8 Heist (2001) When Joe Moore (Gene Hackman) runs into a problem after getting caught on a security camera, countless other issues start to appear. His wife is betraying him, and the client who owes him money backs out on the deal. With life falling apart, Joe has to go after one more job with his team. Hackman delivers an incredible performance here alongside the supporting cast of Danny DeVito, Delroy Lindo, Sam Rockwell, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Ricky Jay, but it barely managed to recover more than half of its budget at the box office upon release.

7 Inside Man (2006) From legendary director Spike Lee comes Inside Man, an exciting story about an elite criminal who always manages to evade capture, but this job is different. When a straightforward heist turns into a tense hostage situation and multiple security agencies are called in, anything can happen. Inside Man has Denzel Washington play the main detective on the case against Clive Owen's suave criminal mastermind along with performances from Christopher Plummer, Jodie Foster, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Willem Dafoe. The twist on a heist gone wrong makes this film stand out among the genre, along with incredible performances and direction.

6 Logan Lucky (2017) Steven Soderbergh, director of the Ocean's trilogy, returns to helm another heist with an all-star cast for Logan Lucky. Turning the heist into a family affair, the Logan brothers, played by Channing Tatum and Adam Driver, decide to pull off a heist during a major NASCAR race. To make it work, however, they need some serious help from a safecracker who is currently doing time (Daniel Craig).

Making this heist more exciting, the brothers are against the clock and it just so happens that Tatum's character Jimmy then needs to get to his daughter's beauty pageant. Logan Lucky has a great ensemble cast that shapes it into a fun action comedy that deserves to be better known.

5 Sneakers (1992) Robert Redford leads a pro team of experts working on government contracts to test out their security systems. Redford is blackmailed into stealing a top-secret object of significant importance to the government capable of causing worldwide devastation. Joined by a spectacular cast that includes Dan Akroyd, Ben Kingsley, and River Phoenix, Sneakers is full of intrigue, secrecy, and twists. These aren't typical criminals, but government-contracted experts forced into some highly criminal activity.

4 American Animals (2018) Starring Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan, Blake Jenner, and Jared Abrahamson as four well-off college students who decide to pull off a bizarre heist for the notoriety. American Animals is based on a true story and includes interviews with the actual young men who attempted to commit the crime spliced with the reenacted footage giving this film a unique documentary style. This film barely made over $4 million at the global box office despite the incredible talent and innovative approach to the genre, but American Animals is a phenomenal film that absolutely deserves more attention.

3 The Brink's Job (1978) The Brink's Job is another heist film based on true events. It follows Tony Pino, played by Peter Falk, a struggling criminal who can't seem to catch a break. That is until he and his crew pull off a successful heist on a Brinks security truck for $30,000 and learn that the company is woefully under-prepared to deal with any attempt to steal from them. The crew plans an even bigger job and largely manages to make a clean break. Released in 1978, the film was only released in the US and Canada and barely managed to earn half of the original budget back, but the story alone makes this heist worth digging into.

2 The Brothers Bloom Adrien Brody and Mark Ruffalo star as the titular siblings in The Brothers Bloom, potentially the best con men in the world with a penchant for swindling millionaires. Before retiring from the game, they decide to take on one last job conning a beautiful young heiress (Rachel Weisz), the issue is she has an incredible aptitude for conning and the tables begin to turn.

Between the storyline and the unique method of retelling as if in fairytale fashion, this heist is a fun twist on the genre directed by Knives Out's director Rian Johnson. The Brothers Bloom only managed to generate $5 million at the global box office, a quarter of the budget, despite everything that went into making an incredible film.

1 Out Of Sight (1998) Another entry from Steven Soderbergh, Out of Sight first debuted in 1998. George Clooney plays the charming and debonair criminal Jack Foley who breaks out of prison to pull off another job. In the process, he kidnaps US Marshal Karen Sisco, played by Jennifer Lopez. After Foley makes a run for Detroit for his next job, Sisco takes the case to track him down, but Foley's charm may prove too much in the process. Out of Sight has many elements of a masterpiece that also make the Ocean's trilogy so popular and it surely deserves more recognition than it got.