10 Underrated Action TV Shows You Need To Watch

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT These ten outstanding yet underrated action TV shows have somehow gone under the radar despite their exceptional quality. Some of the most popular action series of the year, such as Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Warrior, and The Wheel of Time have been covered extensively due to their critical acclaim and audience support. While these titles are all certainly worth the hype, several additional action television shows have been overlooked or forgotten in their wake.

With the surplus of adrenaline-pumping series readily available across various networks and platforms, some great shows are bound to get lost in the sea of streaming content. Some honorable mentions include Amazon's Reacher whose season 2 premieres in December 2023, The 100 which ran for seven seasons on Netflix, and FX's visually stunning and progressive Legion. Die-hard fans of the action genre have to check out the following must-see action TV shows if they haven't already.

10 Into the Badlands (2015 - 2019) Into the Badlands follows the epic tale of a warrior named Regent Sunny and a young boy with supernatural abilities set in a futuristic world that has been left in ruins after major warfare. The Badlands refer to a region of the territory formerly known as the United States that are ruled by the exclusive and powerful Barons who have armies of "Head Clippers" that protect the region from Nomads. The show is full of dazzling action sequences and thrilling martial arts battles that have given Into the Badlands a cult following but truly should be seen by a larger audience. 9 Nikita (2010 - 2013) Nikita stars Maggie Q as the titular protagonist, a fierce assassin who goes rogue and tries to overthrow her own covert organization known as the Division. The Division saved a young Nikita from execution after she went down a dark road as a teenager, offering her redemption in the opportunity to serve her country by becoming a cold-blooded assassin. Maggie Q is phenomenal as Nikita and was a large part of the show's outstanding quality before it was surprisingly canceled in 2018, offering only 6 episodes in its final season.

Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Roku Channel and Tubi.

8 Preacher (2016 - 2019) Preacher is a wild and unique action show based on the popular comic book of the same name. The protagonist Jessie Custer (Dominic Cooper) is essentially possessed by an entity called Genesis that is the offspring of an angel and a demon. Jessis began as a disillusioned preacher who lost his faith and became an alcoholic before gaining new abilities with the help of Genesis. Preacher offers plenty of supernatural elements and dark comedy that make it an action-packed and very bloody underrated show.

Seasons 1-4 are available to purchase on Apple and Amazon.

12 Monkeys (2015 - 2018) 12 Monkeys is a sci-fi action-adventure series inspired by the classic 1995 film of the same name starring Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt. The story follows a time traveler who journeys from a post-apocalyptic future in the year 2043 back to 2015 to find and destroy a deadly plague that nearly ended the human race in 2017. The show expands on the blockbuster's original premise with smart writing and great performances by Aaron Stanford and Amanda Schull that create a good if not better end product. 6 Condor (2018 - 2020) Condor is inspired by the novel "Six Days of the Condor" and the film Three Days of the Condor starring Robert Redford and Faye Dunaway. Max Irons plays Joe Turner, a brilliant CIA analyst who is too smart for his own good. Joe finds himself at the center of a secret conspiracy that takes out his entire office and forces him to flee and evade his former superiors. Joe must attempt to prevent the larger motivations behind the conspiracy from happening which places millions of lives at risk. Condor is incredibly gripping and full of thrilling twists and turns that will captivate any spy action fan. 5 Jessica Jones (2015 - 2019) Jessica Jones follows the titular protagonist as she transitions from a life of fighting crime as a superhero to becoming a professional private investigator. The show takes place in New York City and explores an interesting portrayal of PTSD in its protagonist, adding additional value to an already great premise. Jessica Jones tackles some unusually dark themes for a Marvel show, which ultimately makes it as original and entertaining as other series in a similar vein such as The Punisher and Daredevil.

4 Black Sails (2014 - 2017) Loosely based twenty years before the events of the classic "Treasure Island "tale, Black Sails follows Captain Flint (Toby Stephens) and his loyal pirates in the Bahamas. The imaginative prequel series focuses on Flint and his crew as they search for buried treasure and fight any enemies in their path. Black Sails is often referred to as one of the most underrated shows of all time by its fans, featuring exceptional acting, writing, and cinematography all wrapped up in a satisfying ending. 3 Kingdom (2019 - ) Kingdom, not to be confused with the MMA fighter show of the same name, blends action and horror in Netflix's first original Korean series. After rumors of a strange illness surfacing that results in the death of their king, the crown prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) must discover the origins of a mysterious plague that threatens the lives of the entire kingdom. Much more than a recycled zombie series, Kingdom has outstanding performances, intense action screens, and thoughtful production design. 2 Queen of the South (2016 - 2021) Queen of the South is another great action thriller with a powerful female lead in Alice Braga who plays fearless drug smuggler Teresa Mendoza. Teresa must flee her home country of Mexico once her boyfriend, a drug dealer, is murdered. She lands in Dallas, Texas where she plans to become a powerful drug distributor in her own right and get revenge on the people who killed her lover. The show packs a lot of violence and suspense that builds throughout the seasons, making it worth your while. 1 Strike Back (2010 - 2020) Strike Back is widely considered one of the best war action thriller series of all time by those who've actually seen it. The high-octane series offers an addicting thrill ride of nonstop action over eight seasons, following a covert unit of British military intelligence and special operations personnel called Section 20. The series covers classified missions across the world with classified objectives, resulting in an incredibly suspenseful and thrilling action television series that's definitely worth checking out.