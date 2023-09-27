10 Types Of Transformers The Movie Franchise Is Still Missing

Beyond Autobots and Decepticons... Dedicated fans of the franchise already know that the immense Transformer lore created by the animated series, comics, and toy lines boasts many other types of Transformers that can be incorporated into future live-action ventures.

On the surface, the Transformers franchise just seems to include two kinds of robots, the heroic Autobots and the villainous Decepticons. However, as franchise aficionados know, the planet of Cybertron bore witness to many more kinds of Transformers, including the primitive Dinobots and the beast-like Maximals. While the first three installments of Michael Bay's Transformers movies mainly dabbled in the two primary subgroups, future sequels offered the scope for many other species from Cybertron. A major highlight to note is 2023's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which introduced moviegoers to the Autobot-descendant Maximals, the animal-changing Decepticon subgroup Predacons, and the villainous Terrorcons serving the planet-sized Transformer Unicron.

With a new animated Transformers movie in the works and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hinting at a Transformers crossover with GI Joe, the possibilities of going beyond the Autobot-Decepticon binary are immense. While most of these robotic entities possess shapeshifting powers, the differences between each type mainly lie in their physiological features and their moral obligations to Cybertron. From the Transformers inhabiting the planet Junkion to the combination-capable Combiners, the list goes on.

10 Junkions Hailing from the planet Junkion, these Transformers share ominous origins as they are believed to have been refugees of the Cybertronian War. They don’t have a sleek finish to their physical body like the Autobots and Decepticons because their bodies are mostly made out of trash metal. Created from salvaged materials, Junkions have adapted well to conveniently repair themselves from spare metal and use guerrilla tactics in fighting their enemies. These unconventional transforming mechanoids have predominantly made appearances in the original Generation 1 cartoon and Marvel’s comic series, but their uncertain history and unique physical features are worth exploring in a future Transformers movie.

9 Reapers Reapers are death machines with uncertain origins. They aren’t native to Cybertron, but even the most dedicated of Transformers aficionados can’t point their finger toward the Reapers’ point of creation. What is known is that the Reapers are essentially warrior robots who are ready to annihilate any Transformer if they interfere with their vision of peace. They are led by the Deathbringer robot, and he and the fire-breathing dragon alien Klaxa are the only named members of this mechanoid subset. Not the ones to indulge in talking, the Reapers can be used as truly terrifying foes to the Autobots much like how they were utilized in IDW Publishing’s Transformers comics.

8 Blendtrons Blendtrons are grotesque-looking animal hybrid Transformers that mainly appeared in the Super Life-Form Transformers Beast Wars Neo cartoon and manga. Boasting regenerative abilities and massive physical strength, these robots can be a notable threat to the Autobots. For instance, the Blendtron Elphaorpha, which looks like a mechanical hybrid of an elephant and a killer whale, could punch holes through space, creating portals. The lizard-dragonfly assassin Drancron is another interesting example, armed with razor-sharp blades to slice enemies. Even though their master Unicron died in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the Blendtrons can still appear as worthy opponents either on their own accord or under another Cybertronian titan.

7 Quintessons The Quintessons are an ancient alien race that traces their origins from both Primus and Unicron. What makes them all the more interesting as supporting characters for future movies is that instead of indulging in any mechanical violence, the Quintessons are mostly known as traders and entrepreneurs within the galaxy. But that doesn't take away any power from them as they can command legions of deadly robots like the Sharkticons along with an impressive armada of spaceships capable of intergalactic battles. So, even though the Quintessons are quintessentially cowards in their usual portrayals, they still have a lot to fall back on.

6 Sharkticons Gullible yet menacing, Sharkticons act as loyal minions to the Quintessons, and sometimes Decepticons. Resembling sharks and piranhas, these mechanized fishes often attack in swarms and can immobilize enemies with their extremely sharp claws and teeth. Depending upon the orders they get from their masters, they can act as mindless militias or ruthless monsters. If any Transformers movie decides to incorporate the Quintessons and their manipulative nature in the narrative, Sharkticons are bound to be featured. If they disapprove of particular Transformers, Quintessons can even feed their victims to a swarm of Sharkticons. This Cybertronian race can mainly be used for brief moments of terror or even comic relief.

5 Combiners Combiners are extremely gigantic compared to other Cybertronian robots, largely due to their ability to combine with each other. These Combiners have subcategories within themselves, leading to some interesting combinations of robots to be touched upon in the movies. Gestalts, for example, are combination robots with a single dominant personality. Meanwhile, a Scramble City Combiner is one with interchangeable limbs. While Combiners are generally not aligned to any side on Cybertron, they have been brainwashed and misused by the Decepticons at times. Their immense strength and capabilities of collateral damage, if misused, make them important political tools on the planet.

4 Guardians Often aligning themselves with the Autobots in the Generation 1 Transformers series, the Guardians enjoyed a status as Cybertron’s original protectors. True to their name, these powerful giants were involved in guarding the cities of Cybertron and preventing civil unrest on the planet. The only named Guardian in the series has been Omega Supreme, and overall, the Guardians don’t have that many distinctive personality traits to offer. But considering their integral role in the era preceding the decline of Cybertron, they can be effectively used in any prequel movies set on the planet. After all, the Guardians did give Decepticons a tough time during the Third Cybertronian War.

3 Ultracons Ultracons can be best described as Decepticons but different. Even their logo seems like a variation on the familiar Decepticon insignia. As per the Generation 1 continuity, Ultracons were loyalist Decepticons who were united by High Auditor Ratbat during Megatron’s rumored death at the Space Bridge and Starscream’s subsequent coup. The Ultracons stood apart from other Decepticons for believing that to acquire power on Cybertron, a smaller militia would be required instead of the entire Decepticon armada. Ultracons can definitely be explored in Transformers movies for their reckless personality considering that they don’t respect any accords and can even betray those Decepticons that don’t ally with their way of thinking.

2 Vehicons Best described as Decepticon foot-soldiers, the Vehicons have often been compared to the Stormtroopers of Star Wars because of their bad marksmanship. But they still provide adequate firepower and brute force for Decepticons, and it’s surprising that the live-action movies haven’t featured them yet. While most of the Vehicons might appear homogenous with their silvery-black bodies and bright red beams, each of them boasts stylish vehicular forms like their Decepticon overlords. One of them can turn into a jet while another can transform into a stealth tank. And of course, there is no shortage of Vehicons as sports cars.

1 Mini-Cons Mini-Cons are human-sized robots who have gone against both Autobots and Decepticons in their numerous comic and TV show appearances. Most Mini-Cons may transfer a portion of their power to larger Cybertronians, providing them extra skills or drastically boosting their power through a process referred to as Powerlinxing. The Mini-Cons operate as an independent faction even if they share evil origins, considering Unicron created them to sow the seeds of discontent during the Cybertron wars. Their plan was to lead an uprising and devour Cybertron. This plan never worked, but it ensures their presence in future Cybertron-specific Transformers movies.