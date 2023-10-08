10 Things Disney's Percy Jackson TV Show Can Adapt (That The Movies Cut)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The upcoming Disney+ television series Percy Jackson and the Olympians has a lot of hype surrounding it, as many hope that it will right the wrongs of the first adaptation of Rick Riordan's popular book series.

10 Ares' Villainous Role In The Lightning Thief One of the biggest disappointments to come out of Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief was the fact that the movie completely cut Ares out of the story, despite the god having a significant role in the book. The god of war served as a secondary antagonist in The Lightning Thief, but he was nowhere to be found in the film.

9 Percy & Ares' Fight In Los Angeles One of the most pivotal scenes in The Lightning Thief comes near the end of the book when Percy, Annabeth, and Grover escape the Underworld just to find Ares waiting for them on the beach. Percy challenged the god of war to a duel, and (somehow) the demigod ended up winning. headtopics.com

7 The Three Fates' Ominous Warning At The Beginning Of The Lightning Thief The 2010 movie adaptation did not include the part in The Lightning Thief when Percy and Grover take a bus from Yancy Academy to Manhattan and encounter the Three Fates, despite it being an integral part of Percy's story.

5 How Percy Learned He Was The Son Of Poseidon When Percy got to Camp Half-Blood in Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, it was just accepted that everyone knew he was the son of Poseidon. However, in the book, no one knew of his godly parentage. They were just aware that he was a half-blood. headtopics.com

3 Clarisse Bullying Percy Like her father, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief completely cut Clarisse La Rue's character from the film's narrative. Clarisse is the daughter of Ares, and she took an immediate dislike to Percy when he came to Camp Half-Blood in the first novel.

