10 Superpowers Black Panther Still Hasn't Used In The MCU After 5 Movie Appearances

MCU's Black Panther has kept many powers hidden. Since debuting in 2016, the Black Panther has been a key character in the MCU, and this is set to continue after Shuri became the Black Panther in Wakanda Forever.

T'Challa's Black Panther helped cure Bucky Barnes of his HYDRA programming, hosted the Battle of Wakanda in Infinity War and attempted to change Wakanda's relationship with the outside world prior to his death. As well as being culturally and politically significant, the Black Panther also harbors some impressive abilities granted to them by ingesting the vibranium-infused heart-shaped herb. Even so, there are several powers from Black Panther's stories in Marvel Comics that haven't yet been seen in the MCU.

10 Black Panther Has Resistance To Telepathy As well as the heart-shaped herb granting T'Challa and Shuri enhanced human attributes such as strength, stamina, speed, and reflexes, T'Challa has also demonstrated the ability to block telepathic intervention. Most notably, T'Challa was able to keep out powerful mutant telepath Emma Frost, who once declared that his mind is like "a bear trap wrapped in barbed wire...

Since debuting in 2016, the Black Panther has been a key character in the MCU, and this is set to continue after Shuri became the Black Panther in Wakanda Forever. T'Challa's Black Panther helped cure Bucky Barnes of his HYDRA programming, hosted the Battle of Wakanda in Infinity War and attempted to change Wakanda's relationship with the outside world prior to his death. As well as being culturally and politically significant, the Black Panther also harbors some impressive abilities granted to them by ingesting the vibranium-infused heart-shaped herb. Even so, there are several powers from Black Panther's stories in Marvel Comics that haven't yet been seen in the MCU.

10 Black Panther Has Resistance To Telepathy As well as the heart-shaped herb granting T'Challa and Shuri enhanced human attributes such as strength, stamina, speed, and reflexes, T'Challa has also demonstrated the ability to block telepathic intervention. Most notably, T'Challa was able to keep out powerful mutant telepath Emma Frost, who once declared that his mind is like "a bear trap wrapped in barbed wire... that someone set on fire." With several telepathic mutants expected to be coming to the MCU soon, it's possible that Shuri or future Black Panthers could learn to harness this ability, making them a strong asset in battle against evil mutants or a strained ally to the likes of Professor X.

9 Black Panther's Suit Can Turn Him Invisible The Black Panther suit in the MCU has already displayed some incredible hidden abilities, but it has some powers in Marvel Comics that haven't yet been seen in live-action. One of the most prominent is the technology in the suit that allows it to be used as a disguise. Using a light energy pulse, the Black Panther suit can be disguised as civilian clothing or render its wearer completely invisible, which could be a fantastic and frightening ability to show off in the live-action MCU. With Shuri being the technological genius she is and cloaking technology already existing in the MCU, it's likely she could implement this into her costume.

8 Black Panther Can Raise The Dead After a battle with Doctor Doom in Marvel Comics, T'Challa lost his abilities but soon struck a new deal with the panther goddess Bast, allowing him to regain his powers along with some added extras. Upon his return, T'Challa became known as the King of the Dead, as he learned he could take control of the dead, not only to communicate with them but also to command them as undead warriors. This became an important storyline in Marvel Comics' Secret Wars crossover event in 2015, as T'Challa commanded an army of zombies, so it's possible that Shuri could hone this skill for an appearance in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

7 Shuri Could Transform Her Body Into Birds After a battle with Namor's Cabal, Shuri's soul was transported to the Djalia - known as the Ancestral Plane in the MCU - where she was trained by a griot in the shape of Queen Ramonda. Shuri returned from the Djalia with new abilities, including animorphism, which allowed her to transform her entire body into a flock of black birds, or into the shape of one huge black bird. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw Shuri enter the Ancestral Plane when becoming the Black Panther, and though she currently has the same abilities as her late brother, gifting her an ability such as animorphism would help to differentiate her from T'Challa.

6 Black Panther Was Temporarily Clairvoyant Over-exposure to the vibranium mound in Wakanda once gifted T'Challa with some extra-sensory abilities, including clairvoyance. He found himself able to see objects around him even while blindfolded and became plagued with visions of the future where he was engaging in battle with the energy vampire known as Kiber the Cruel. After battling Kiber, these powers disappeared, so it's unlikely these short-lived clairvoyant abilities will be adapted for Shuri's story in the MCU, though it's possible that her heart-shaped herb enhancements could have allowed her to have a more mystical perspective on the world, rather than being so technologically focused.

5 Black Panther Can Walk On Water The Black Panther suit offers its wearer some incredible powers, many of which could reflect those expressed by Spider-Man, as the Black Panther can climb walls, scale buildings, and even walk on water if they're moving fast enough. Padding in his boots made from a vibranium alloy means his boots absorb the energy from anything he walks or runs on, which allows him to walk on water given enough momentum. This ability could easily be seen in the MCU, as Shuri has already explained the vibration-absorbent boots of the Black Panther suit and its ability to absorb kinetic energy, so Shuri could run on water in future MCU appearances.

4 Black Panther Can Create Spirit Energy Weapons As the King of the Dead, Marvel Comics' T'Challa could not only raise the dead but also create weapons out of spirit energy, which could be used both in the material and ethereal planes. These made T'Challa a formidable fighter in any realm he found himself in, and could come in very handy for the Black Panther in the MCU's Multiverse Saga if Shuri finds herself thrust into another reality or dangerous new plane of existence. While Shuri hasn't yet become the King of the Dead, the fact that this was such a pivotal storyline for T'Challa in Marvel Comics means it's likely it could be adapted for her instead.

3 Shuri Could Turn Her Body To Stone As well as being able to transform her body into a flock of birds, Marvel Comics' Shuri also demonstrated the ability to turn her body and clothing into a flexible stone-like material. This enhanced her strength and allowed her body to withstand bullets or attacks from weapons. It's unclear how this power could be implemented into Shuri's story in the MCU, though if her connection to the Ancestral Plane gifts her more mystical abilities, this would be a strong addition. Being able to transform her body into stone would also make her a keen ally in battle, giving her a unique ability when compared to other heroes in the MCU.

2 Black Panther Has Been Able To Teleport Similarly to how the Black Panther suit allows T'Challa the chance to become invisible, technology within the suit also enables him to teleport from place to place with ease. The range of T'Challa's teleportation device isn't currently known, but the equipment is a crucial part of the Black Panther's standard gear, meaning it's very likely this tech could be introduced into the MCU. Shuri's technological genius is seriously impressive and has seen her develop the entire Black Panther arsenal, the standard Kimoyo beads used by the Wakandans, and the Midnight Angel armor in Wakanda Forever, so teleportation is a logical next step.

1 Black Panther Can See Through The Multiverse While most of the Black Panther's abilities come from communion with the panther goddess Bast, T'Challa gained cosmic powers after an altercation with Galactus in Marvel Comics. After being exposed to Galactus' mind, T'Challa was able to sense the multiverse, plagued with visions of other realities, and even sensing the cage around the Marvel Universe. Since the MCU is deep in the Multiverse Saga, and Galactus has been rumored for the MCU, it's possible Shuri could access these abilities in an upcoming project. This could set up Shuri's Black Panther as one of the most important characters in the MCU's Multiverse Saga, just as T'Challa was in the Infinity Saga.