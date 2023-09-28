10 Storylines The Office US Reboot Should Revisit

These Office storylines are due for an update. Related: 6 Characters From The Office Who Need To Return In The Reboot (& 4 Who Shouldn't) A key part of Erin's characterization was her child-like whimsy, always wondering what life would have been like if she'd had the...

Related: 6 Characters From The Office Who Need To Return In The Reboot (& 4 Who Shouldn't) A key part of Erin's characterization was her child-like whimsy, always wondering what life would have been like if she'd had the traditional, suburban child upbringing. She was last seen on-screen getting to know her birth parents, their similarities being immediately obvious. Erin deserves a secure family unit, regardless of her age, and returning to this story could provide some wholesome moments for her.

Although he was arrested in The Office finale, the actor has said he wouldn't be surprised if Creed had once again escaped and continued to be on the run from law enforcement. With Creed's bizarre behavior and lack of morals, production could easily have an entire episode dedicated to following Creed, hiding in places such as the Office warehouse and one of Dwight's barns.

Read more:

screenrant »

Fans of 'The Office' Upset at News of Reported RebootThe Office is allegedly getting a reboot, but not all fans of the beloved sitcom are excited about it being brought back.

'The Office' Is Getting A Reboot, So We've Helped With The RecastingWho Can Fill The Shoes Of Michael Scott?

We Don’t Need an ‘Office’ Reboot!Insert Michael Scott's “No! God! No, God, please no!”

The Office Reboot: Will Steve Carell & John Krasinski Be Back?Fans are wondering if Steve Carell and John Krasinski will be back for the reported The Office reboot in 2024 and beyond.

How to watch Cowboys-Patriots: Start time, TV/streaming info, storylines and moreThe Patriots visit Dallas on Sunday in what will be Ezekiel Elliott’s first game against his former team.

5 second-half storylines to watch in Mid-Penn Conference footballA couple of quarterbacks chasing history and notes on upstart East Pennsboro, Shippensburg and more

The U.S. version of The Office is rumored to be getting a reboot, and this revival should revisit some storylines that were left dangling at the end of the previous incarnation. One of the best-known sitcoms of all time, The Office ran from 2005 to 2013, spanning nine seasons on NBC. The show was based on the British series of the same name and received an exceptional number of accolades, including five Primetime Emmy Awards wins, including one for Best Comedy Series.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The ninth season drew The Office to a close, wrapping up most of the stories of the employees of Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch. Although the reboot of The Office is still awaiting an official announcement, audiences have been left wondering whether it will return as a new season, or as a one-off special, and who will come with it. More than a decade since the show originally ended, it will be curious to see where The Office's cast of characters are now after the fictional documentary made about them finished airing.

Related: 6 Characters From The Office Who Need To Return In The Reboot (& 4 Who Shouldn't)

10 Erin's Relationship With Her Birth Parents One of Erin's main storylines during her time on The Office was her search for her birth parents. Erin frequently found parental figures in co-workers such as Phyllis, who did a DNA test to see if Erin was a child she'd once given away. Although she wasn't Phyllis's daughter, she didn't let it get to her. Eventually, Erin was reunited with her biological parents in The Office season 9 during a Q&A panel after a screening of the documentary.

A key part of Erin's characterization was her child-like whimsy, always wondering what life would have been like if she'd had the traditional, suburban child upbringing. She was last seen on-screen getting to know her birth parents, their similarities being immediately obvious. Erin deserves a secure family unit, regardless of her age, and returning to this story could provide some wholesome moments for her.

9 Creed's Prison Sentence Creed's final moments on The Office showed him surrendering to the police and being led away by officers after faking his death to avoid incarceration. Inspired by events from actor Creed Bratton's real life, Creed was a member of the band Grass Roots and was wanted for crimes including stealing drugs from the military, dealing those drugs, and trafficking endangered animal meats.

Although he was arrested in The Office finale, the actor has said he wouldn't be surprised if Creed had once again escaped and continued to be on the run from law enforcement. With Creed's bizarre behavior and lack of morals, production could easily have an entire episode dedicated to following Creed, hiding in places such as the Office warehouse and one of Dwight's barns.

8 What Happened To Ryan & Kelly After Their Office Exit The Office finale saw Ryan and Kelly run off into the sunset together, with Ryan claiming he had finally mastered his commitment to Kelly. Ryan abandoned his son and Kelly left her fiancée in order for them to be together after years of their on-again-off-again love affair. This left their story open-ended, leaving audiences wondering whether it would really stick between the two characters this time.

It's unlikely that the relationship was sustainable, given how much of a disaster previous attempts had been. There is no doubt, however, that Ryan and Kelly have a longing connection, and if Ryan did in fact mature as he said, perhaps there was hope for the couple. If Kelly wore him down, audiences could be introduced to a congregation of their children, with a giddy Kelly and an on-the-brink Ryan.

Related: The Office Stars' Real Relationship Inspired Their Characters' Dynamic

7 Nellie & Her Stolen Baby In Europe The one child audiences do know that Ryan had is Drake, who was taken by Nellie after he was abandoned at Dwight and Angela's wedding. Nellie told the camera crew that if Ryan wanted him back, he could find them somewhere in Europe. It's possible the two may be in Poland, which is where Nellie was flown in from for the documentary reunion, but seeing as Nellie had no documentation for Drake, she may not have even been able to leave the States.

Nellie had always desperately wanted a child of her own. She had storylines focusing on her desire to adopt a child, with multiple attempts failing due to her being a single parent and Andy's resistance to giving her a glowing reference for the agency. It's likely Nellie is somewhere with the child, continuing to walk into jobs that didn't belong to her and taking them, trying to keep a low profile in her odd kind of way. However, she could still be without a child, if Ryan did decide he wanted his son back, although Nellie is sure to put up a fight.

6 The Rise (Or Fall?) Of Jim's Company Athlead Athlead, the sports marketing company started by Jim in The Office season 9, grew exponentially, and by the end of the show, Jim and Pam decided to leave Dunder Mifflin to move to Austin, Texas. Although saddened at their departure, Dwight fired the two, allowing them to leave with severance pay. With their house sold and familiar face Darryl already at Athlead, the future was left wide open for the Halpert family.

Having spent almost a decade as a paper salesman, Jim was finally in a position to run his own company and pursue his passion, and during The Office finale, Athlead's business was booming. Although Jim's management experience is strong, it could be possible that the dream may have fizzled, with the company's hot streak coming to an abrupt end. The reboot of the show could see the Halpert's return to Scranton, settling back into Dunder Mifflin, knowing that Dwight would be able to offer them security, both job-wise and with pepper spray and ninja stars.

Related: What Happened To Jim & Pam After The Office Ended

5 Toby's Obsession With The Scranton Strangler After serving on the jury for the trial of the Scranton Strangler, Toby didn't talk about much else in the later seasons of the show. His awe over Nellie left her as his sounding board, spending hours describing the case in great detail, and his suspicions that the man who was being charged was not in fact the Strangler. He eventually visited the man in prison, and left with a neck brace, narrowly escaping being strangled himself.

After being fired by Dwight, Toby moved to New York to write the great American novel. He often spoke to the office about his mystery novels, and protagonist Detective Chad Flenderman, based loosely on what Toby wished he was. Audiences could see Toby finally find his success in life as an author, seeing Chad Flenderman take down a fictionalized Scranton Strangler, or even Chad becoming the Strangler himself. There were also several suggestions that Toby was the Scranton Strangler, although this was never confirmed.

4 Oscar's Political Career Left embarrassed by being cast aside by Senator Robert Lipton following their affair, Oscar supported Angela, with their friendship blossoming more than ever before. The Office finale showed Oscar having taken over what was Darryl's office, using it as a base for his own political campaign against Robert. Dwight confirmed that Oscar is now running for state senate and is the godfather of his son with Angela, with a household name company like Dunder Mifflin in support of him.

With Oscar's strong sense of righteousness, it makes sense that he would try and make a difference in his community. Especially after his experience being wrapped up in publicity stunts, and watching Lipton's failure to follow through with his commitments to the Scranton area, Oscar's motivation would be sky-high. The Office reboot could see the development of Oscar's career and the impact he creates as a gay, POC Senator.

Related: The 10 Saddest Things About Oscar On The Office

3 Dwight Balancing Schrute Farms & Dunder Mifflin In the season 9 episode "The Farm," which was originally broadcast with the idea of a possible Office spinoff in the future, audiences got to learn more about Dwight's upbringing on Schrute Farms, a key part of his characterization. The farm had been seen on-screen multiple times across the show, as Dwight pursued multiple side jobs, as well as selling paper and growing beets. The Office finale saw Dwight finally become regional manager of the Scranton branch and marry Angela, with her and their son Phillip joining him on the farm.

Having finally achieved his dream, Dwight's life was seemingly perfect, in his opinion. Assuming Dwight is still the regional manager, which is likely the case, the Schrute patriarch would be balancing the care of his wife and child, his cousin Mose, the farm, and Dunder Mifflin. With such a workload, Dwight is easily the only character who could keep everything afloat, especially after many long years of trying to get to where he wanted to be.

2 Pam's Art Career Wanting to allow her husband to pursue his dream, Pam made the decision to sell her and Jim's house, seeing the two depart Dunder Mifflin in The Office finale to move to Austin. Although season 9 saw Pam's hesitancy in moving with Jim so that he could focus on his company, she left with excited anticipation of what it could mean for their family. With no known job lined up, Pam's future was left wide open.

Before leaving, Pam revealed the mural she'd painted on the warehouse wall and had just finished another for the Irish Cultural Center. According to the NBC website after the finale aired, Pam started a mural business alongside a gallery in Austin, and for the first time in her professional life, was working as an artist. Over a decade later, Pam's career should surely have blossomed, with the hope that her work is shown all across the world.

Related: A Closer Look At 10 Of Pam’s Pieces Of Art On The Office

1 Andy's Life At Cornell Despite his very public failure at a career in entertainment, Andy was genuinely content when he returned to Scranton for the documentary reunion at the end of The Office. After his TV singing audition went viral, Andy became known as "Baby Wawa," which oddly ended up landing him a job in the admissions office of Cornell University, his alma mater.

Seeing as Andy would frequently speak of his time at Cornell, it makes sense that his full circle moment brought him back to his college. Having never been a strong salesman, knowing who would be best for Cornell was definitely a skill Andy possessed. It's also clear that the Cornell admissions interview he gave to Dwight in The Office season 5 episode "Employee Transfer"didn't have an effect on his professional relationship with the university, despite Dwight saying he would be reporting his poor interviewing skills back to them. It's likely Andy is still at Cornell, forever supporting his former a capella group Here Comes Treble.