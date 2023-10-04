10 Storylines Big Mouth Season 7 Needs To Revisit

The highly rated Netflix hit Big Mouth is due to return to screens in October 2023 for season 7, and there are plenty of storylines that should return. From the mind of Nick Kroll, the animated series follows a group of pre-teens during their time at middle school, all staggering into the world of puberty.

After Netflix canceled its spin-off Human Resources after just two seasons, Big Mouth is expected to wrap up the storylines left behind. Knowing that there is a limited lifespan for the show now, there are journeys that have been left unfinished by writers.

10 Missy's Relationship With Asexual Elijah Big Mouth season 6 introduced new character Elijah, who soon sparked up a relationship with recurring character Missy Foreman-Greenwald. As Missy's hormones took over, she was excited to start experimenting with Elijah, who was scared to tell her that he believed he was asexual. At the end of season 6, Elijah and Missy became an official couple. headtopics.com

9 Andrew Winning Back Bernie Sanders After meeting at a ski resort, Big Mouth season 6 heavily featured the developing relationship between Andrew and Bernie. Bernie eventually breaks Andrew's heart at the end of the season to pursue a relationship with someone else. Andrew was left fuming, feeling that Bernie was one of the few girls who truly understood him.

