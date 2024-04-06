But in the three states where workers earn the least, the median annual wage sits below $40,000 a year. And notably, all but two of the 10 lowest-earning states are in the South. Mississippi has the lowest-earning population in the U.S. with a median annual wage of just $37,500, according to the BLS.
That's due, in part, to the fact that Mississippi has one of the least-educated populations in the country, with just 1 in 4 adults in the state holding a bachelor's degree or higher, More education typically correlates with higher earnings, which helps explain why Massachusetts — the most-educated state, with nearly 47% of its population holding a bachelor's degree or higher — is also the highest-paid, according to the St. Louis Fed.These are the 10 states with the lowest median annual wages. Though the local incomes are low compared with the rest of the country, the cost of living is relatively cheap in most of these states, according to th
States Lowest Median Annual Wages Mississippi Education Earnings Massachusetts
