10 Starfield Quests You Definitely Want To Avoid

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Starfield is an enormous game. Not only because of the 1,000 planets and 100 star systems but also the plethora of quests and adventures. While a number of the quests are exceptional and should not be missed, some are horrendously boring, pointless, or simply not worth the time or effort involved in completing. Furthermore, although some of the game's worst quests are redeemed through good rewards, a few Starfield quests should be avoided.

Bethesda games are often ridiculed online for containing some abysmal quests. Skyrim has "No Stone Unturned," Fallout 4 has "Kid in a Fridge," and many of their other games likewise feature quests that players should swerve clear of — in this respect, Starfield is no different. Featuring an overabundance of the near-ubiquitous Bethesda-style fetch and radiant quests, as well as a plethora of other miscellaneous mind-numbing quests, Starfield has no shortage of poor missions; however, some are so bad that they should be avoided at all costs.

10 The Art Dealer "The Art Dealer," as the name suggests, is a miscellaneous mission that tasks the player with delivering a piece of art. The quest is simple: collect the Art from Zoe Kaminski and deliver it to Samson. Although its brief duration is a consolation, the measly reward of 1300 Credits and 100 XP simply does not justify the even diminutive amount of time and effort "The Art Dealer" takes to complete. Starfield would be no different if this quest had not been included; it changes nothing and does not lend any extra immersion to the Starfield experience. 9 A Tree Grows In New Atlantis As a general rule, fetch quests are neither fun nor rewarding; "A Tree Grows" in New Atlantis is a prime example of how not to do a fetch quest. The items that are to be located and returned in this miscellaneous mission are a scientist's missing scanners. "A Tree Grows" in New Atlantis feels more like a terribly boring chore than part of a video game — locate a sensor, talk to one person, talk to another, deliver the sensor, wait, talk to a final person, quest complete. Furthermore, with a reward of only 2500 Credits and 100 XP.

8 Escape From The Endless Voyage "Escape from the Endless Voyage" is an example of Starfield's worst writing — both in terms of the dialogue and the quest itself. Sympathize with Janet Yang, listen to her problems, and then go and speak with Diana Brackenridge to try and remedy Janet's complaints. The quest is dull, and the reward is equally unimpressive. "Escape from the Endless Voyage" is a Starfield quest that should definitely be avoided.

7 Beer Run "Beer Run" is a brief miscellaneous mission concerning alcohol that is still somehow boring. No drunken combat nor an inebriated flight through space, "Beer Run" concerns disrupting Filburn's beer production — like a futuristic interstellar prohibitionist. Although the player has two options to choose from, neither will have any impact after the quest concludes. For a game as advanced as Starfield it is a travesty that decisions like this are not afforded any significance — not even a cosmetic reference. Beyond being pointless, Beer Run only rewards the player up to 2500 Credits, a miserly amount for such a boring boozy business.

6 Special Delivery Of all cartoon characters, Futurama's Philip J. Fry is perhaps the least likely to inspire admiration for his lowly position as a galactic delivery boy; however, the Starfield mission "Special Delivery" allows players to experience the monotony of life as a spacefaring courier. The miscellaneous mission sees the player collect and deliver a birthday present on behalf of Chris Cullen to his sister. The reward is pitiful, and the quest, although quick, is still not worth the time. "Special Delivery" is certainly a quest that should be marked return to sender.

5 Fishy Business The ability to abandon reality and all of its responsibilities is a fundamental reason why playing video games is so enjoyable. Although many play games that simulate the responsibilities of work, Starfield is not the type of game that should include a long shift at a menial labor job; however, the miscellaneous mission "Fishy Business" is just that. "Fishy Business" sees the player apply for and spend a shift working at the Xenofresh Fisheries in Neon — although the motivation for obtaining the position is reasonably interesting, the actual mission is just dull.

4 Into The Unknown Perhaps the worst main mission in the game, "Into the Unknown" revolves around hunting down artifacts with Vladimir. Although the idea is solid, in execution, "Into the Unknown" is just so repetitive — traveling from planet to planet, running around searching for artifacts, eventually finding them, and then repeating the process somewhere else. Even worse, however, are the rewards — 3 Med Packs, 11000 Credits, and 400 XP.

3 Power From Beyond "Power from Beyond" is a repeatable quest that is required to unlock any of the 24 Starborn Powers. Although this reward, depending upon the Power, is pretty good, the quest itself is abysmal — made worse by the fact that it needs to be completed in excess of 20 times to acquire all the Powers. Unlike unlocking the Dragon Shouts in Skyrim, unlocking the Starborn Powers in Starfield is just boring and excessively repetitive. Talk to Vladimir, follow the distortions on the Scanner, enter the temple, and acquire the Power.

2 Media Sponge "Media Sponge" is the Starfield equivalent of Oblivion's "Seeking Your Roots" or Skyrim's infamous "No Stone Unturned." It involves the player procuring 30 volumes of first-edition Dragonstar Force books for Mitch Benjamin. This, the king of all terrible fetch quests in Starfield, is made even worse because the reward for this monotonous, repetitive, and time-consuming back-and-forth is 100 XP and a leveled amount of Credits. Not only can this quest be avoided, but it undoubtedly should be — it is simply terrible.

1 Burden Of Proof The Faction mission, Burden of Proof, is a time-consuming, overly difficult, and generally unenjoyable experience. It revolves around collecting a ton of evidence pertaining to the Crimson Fleet's illegal activities. There are 20 pieces of evidence that must be covertly collected — an enormous task.

Although the espionage theme may initially be pretty cool, it becomes a tiresome chore after the first few pieces of evidence. Beyond this, the rewards offered for completing this quest are pretty abysmal: 1,300 credits, 50 XP, and perhaps the worst Legendary Pistol in the game. Although the prospect of a Legendary weapon may be appealing, this is arguably the worst quest in Starfield.