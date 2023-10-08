10 Sci-Fi Books That Would Make Great TV Shows

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Some of the best, most popular television series of the past few years have been based on science fiction books. From The Man in the High Castle based on the novel by Philip K. Dick, to The Handmaid's Tale based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, to The Expanse based on a series of novels by James S. A.

There are countless sci-fi books out there, many of which have never been adapted to screen. There are also plenty that have been adapted into movies and TV shows, but the adaptations either missed what made the books work or perhaps it's simply just been long enough to justify doing it again.

10 Nineteen Eighty-Four As well as a number of films, George Orwell's seminal classic was previously adapted for television by the BBC in 1954, only five years after the publication of the novel. The adaptation proved hugely controversial, with its "shocking content" allegedly causing the death of one viewer (per The Telegraph).

9 John Dies At The End John Dies at the End was a web serial written by Jason Pargin (under the pseudonym David Wong, who went on to become both the Editor of Cracked.com and an unlikely TikTok star).

7 The Girl With All the Gifts The Girl with All the Gifts by M. R. Carey is unusual in that it was written concurrently with the film that followed. While the film is severely underrated, serving as one of the last zombie movies containing truly original ideas, the book features an abundance of emotional and empathic depth that's largely lost.

6 Rendezvous With Rama An adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke's Rendezvous with Rama is one of the most infamous projects to languish in Development Hell. It's been Morgan Freeman's passion project since the early noughties when his production company first attempted to get a film made.

