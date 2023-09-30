10 Scariest Horror Games On Xbox Series X/S, Ranked

Some Xbox Series X/S games are beyond scary. Although franchises such as Diablo 4 and Left 4 Dead could conceivably be considered horror games, they are tame compared with some classics of the genre.
With remakes, remasters, and the Xbox Game Pass, many of the most legendary horror games from previous Microsoft offerings are available on the latest generation of consoles; however, there are a number of far newer games that could easily cause even the most Stoic gamer to scream. 10 A Plague Tale: Innocence A Plague Tale: Innocence follows two siblings, Amicia and Hugo, desperately trying to survive the Inquisition by evading the searching soldiers. Soldiers are not the only things preventing young siblings from escaping; plague-infected rats are an ever-present threat. Although A Plague Tale: Innocence is mostly free of jump scares and other common features of horror games, the atmosphere of horror ensures that it is one of the scariest games on the Xbox Series X/S.
