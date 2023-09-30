10 Reality Shows That Didn't Make It Through A Full Season

Reality shows have always brought drama and entertainment, but some just missed the mark. The Hasselhoffs David Hasselhoff is a national treasure and television producers knew it.
After the success of shows like The Osbornes where viewers get to tune into their daily chaotic lives, A&E decided that David Hasselhoff and his family would make for quality television. The release date of The Hasselhoffs showcased a two-episode feature. After audiences watched the first episode, 30% of those people didn't keep watching for the second episode. A&E canceled the show after those two episodes.
Anchorwoman A tiny Texas news station is desperate to increase its ratings in Anchorwoman, so it tried to take the "sex sells" route. Lauren Jones, ex-WWE dive, is brought in with zero prior news experience to try and prove that she can run the news and increase the ratings. However, the two-episode season premiere did the exact opposite of that. The show was canceled the next morning after it was released.