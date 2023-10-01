10 Oscar-Nominated Movies That Haven’t Aged Well

Bob Dylan sang about how the times they were a-changin' almost 60 years ago now, and since he sang those words punctuated by blasts from his trusty harmonica, times have continued to a-change. Values and certain behaviors can change, becoming more or less acceptable within society at large, and this can have the effect of making new generations look back on a piece of art, for example, and experience it very differently from how those at the time might've experienced it.

RELATED: Every Movie Directed by Best Mike Nichols, Ranked from Worst to Best It's a mostly comedic musical with a bit of romance for good measure, but it's hard to think about the movie without recalling the scene where Astaire appears in blackface. It's something that has become less and less accepted over time. The 2020s are a time when streaming services remove old TV episodes featuring blackface, so it's safe to assume that some viewers watching Swing Time in the modern day will find the scene with blackface here to be movie-derailing in nature.

7 'The Blind Side' (2009) Almost 15 years on from The Blind Side's release, it re-entered the public consciousness after it was accused of fabricating the story at its center. That story follows a wealthy white family adopting a Black teenager and raising him before he entered the NFL, but it's since been alleged that this wasn't a true adoption, and that instead, the family was using him.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT As is the case with some older sitcoms, and as is the case with some beloved Oscar winners, certain movies that were nominated for key Academy Awards also haven't aged perfectly. The following movies were all awards contenders in their years of release, yet don't feel quite as fresh, emotional, or inspiring as they once might've been. That's not to say that these movies are all terrible and/or terribly offensive; more just that they're (definitely) products of their time.

10 'Working Girl' (1988) Ah, Working Girl. A seemingly sweet romantic-comedy starring Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver, with the main character being played by Melanie Griffith, in what's perhaps her best-known role. It's also an ode to the sort of corporate culture that dominated the 1980s, linked to consumerism and even greed, wrapping up its Reagan-era values in a faux-feminist story that doesn't feel all that inspiring anymore.

RELATED: Every Movie Directed by Best Mike Nichols, Ranked from Worst to Best

It can feel a little insidious, the idea that female empowerment lies in selling your soul to a company run by older men, which is what happens to Griffith's character at the end. This ending has no irony or darkly comedic satirical slant to it; it's presented as an unequivocally good thing. Speaking of morality, Griffith's character is really no better or more good-natured than Weaver's, yet the older woman gets tossed to the side and presented as a villain. Ford's just sort of there for the ride. Maybe it's bubbly and fun if you can turn your brain off, or at least put it in rest mode, but the values of the film are seriously flawed.

9 'Swing Time' (1936) Swing Time's a good time until it isn't. It's one of the most well-known musicals that starred the dynamic duo of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, and has a premise that sees two dancers meeting and falling in love, then forced to decide whether they want to have a future together.

It's a mostly comedic musical with a bit of romance for good measure, but it's hard to think about the movie without recalling the scene where Astaire appears in blackface. It's something that has become less and less accepted over time. The 2020s are a time when streaming services remove old TV episodes featuring blackface, so it's safe to assume that some viewers watching Swing Time in the modern day will find the scene with blackface here to be movie-derailing in nature.

8 'Fatal Attraction' (1987) Ultimately, Oscar voters were very much attracted to Fatal Attraction. It didn't win any awards, but it was nominated for six, and its immense success at the box office probably helped crush any potential disappointments that came from not winning any trophies (it made $156 million in the U.S. alone, which would be about $420 million when adjusted for inflation).

The plot's well-known, of course, with things revolving around a one-night-stand turned deadly, after a woman becomes attached to a man who wants nothing more to do with her, so she begins terrorizing him and later, his family. Maybe it got a pass at the time from turning a mentally unstable woman into a cartoonish villain, causing people to apparently chant terrible things at the screen while watching, but it just feels tacky, melodramatic, brain-numbingly simple, and gross when watched today.

7 'The Blind Side' (2009) Almost 15 years on from The Blind Side's release, it re-entered the public consciousness after it was accused of fabricating the story at its center. That story follows a wealthy white family adopting a Black teenager and raising him before he entered the NFL, but it's since been alleged that this wasn't a true adoption, and that instead, the family was using him.

RELATED: Just Remember, 'The Blind Side' Was Bad Even Before the Lawsuit

It can make The Blind Side more than a little awkward to revisit, because regardless of what the outcome of the case is, this controversy is still going to be linked to the film in one way or another. Some may argue the film was never particularly great, but it was successful in 2009, even earning a Best Picture Oscar nomination.

6 'Doctor Dolittle' (1967) The story behind the 1967 movie adaptation of Doctor Dolittle is quite bizarre. It was an expensive movie for its time, and became a notoriously big flop at the box office, though found success at the Academy Awards, earning nine nominations, including one for Best Picture.

This success was despite little love from viewers, and perhaps even less love from critics, with it having a 29% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Some people must've liked some part of this movie about a physician who can talk to animals, but watching it nowadays, it's hard to see much appeal within.

5 'The Sundowners' (1960) The Sundowners is a movie that has essentially been forgotten, though it boasts an impressive cast and some considerable Oscar recognition. The cast includes the likes of Deborah Kerr, Robert Mitchum, and Peter Ustinov, and it received five Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.

Ultimately, it's very boring when watched today, and though it's not super offensive (besides some very bad Australian accents), it's hard to see what once made it appealing. It's an old-fashioned Western (albeit with an Australian setting) with old-fashioned values, and doesn't really have a reason to be watched anymore, owing to its sheer lack of excitement.

4 'M*A*S*H' (1970) As a show, M*A*S*H is still wonderful, and much of its 11-season run holds up remarkably well. It's a dramedy about medical staff serving during the Korean War, and was an expansion of the 1970 film of the same name, which itself was an adaptation of a 1968 novel called MASH: A Novel About Three Army Doctors.

RELATED: The Best Episodes of 'M*A*S*H,' According to IMDb

As for the film? It's got the sort of awkward and oftentimes misogynistic humor that can also be found in some of the show's earlier (and arguably weaker) episodes. It's dark, anarchic, and sleazy, with all that perhaps being by design, but presented in such a way that doesn't feel particularly funny these days, even when it comes to the parts of the movie that the filmmakers clearly expect you to find humorous.

3 'Les Misérables' (2012) It took until 2019's Cats for many people to question Tom Hooper's capacity to make a movie musical, but many of the problems on offer there can also be found in 2012's Les Misérables. The film had some critics at the time, but was generally praised (especially compared to Cats), and garnered eight Oscar nominations, with one of those being for Best Picture.

The pacing's pretty awful, the quality of the singing is inconsistent, each actor feels like they're in their own movie (some give good performances either way, it should be noted), and Hooper's visual style gets grating as the film drags on. Watching it post-2019, it now feels a lot like Cats, just without the incredibly off-putting character designs. There are certainly better film versions of this story out there.

2 'Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close' (2011) Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close? More like Extremely (insert disparaging adjective #1 here) & Incredibly (insert disparaging adjective #2 here). Hey, whatever words you want to use to put down this piece of blatant Oscar bait, the insulting fake titles write themselves pretty easily.

It earned Oscar nominations for supporting actor Max von Sydow and for Best Picture, with the story revolving around a young boy grappling with losing his father in the September 11 Attacks. It's a little tone-deaf and feels like it's really trying to get awards recognition, which makes things feel surprisingly insincere. As such, the movie's largely been forgotten nowadays.

1 'Seven Brides for Seven Brothers' (1954) The thing about Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is that it could be one of the best musicals of its time if it weren't for one unfortunate aspect of its narrative. And the troubling part of the film truly only becomes apparent in the second half, which makes it clash with the generally more endearing and charming first half.

Those seven brides for those seven brothers? They're kidnapped! And taken to a remote cabin where the brothers live. But it's all handled in a very jovial, not-at-all horror/thriller movie way. It's bizarre and really creepy, but if you can switch it off before the kidnapping stuff gets underway, it's a jolly good time.