10 Movie Quotes That Are Funny Even With No Context

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The best lines in comedy movies or any other films are often the ones that can be applied to everyday situations, the ones that make someone laugh when they randomly pop into their...

10 "If I'm not back in five minutes, just wait longer." – Ace Ventura The 1994 Ace Ventura classic created a breakthrough role for Jim Carrey, which launched his career into superstardom. The Ventura film series relies heavily on physical comedy, something that Carrey is famously known for, as well as the hilarious inflection of his voice. Jumping down to inspect a swimming pool, Ventura tells Melissa (Courtney Cox) to wait for him, although the irony at the moment is that the pool is only a few feet deep.

Read more:

screenrant »

Kayla Turner | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Heartbreak High | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Mickey 17 (2024) | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Arrowverse | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Westley Strausman | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Jeremy Crabb | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The best lines in comedy movies or any other films are often the ones that can be applied to everyday situations, the ones that make someone laugh when they randomly pop into their head, even without context. Comedy as a genre is huge, and the ability to make people laugh is impertinent. A good comedy is timeless, and no matter how old a film is, a funny line will be remembered, from Ace Ventura to Shrek​​​​.

It's worth noting that there is an almost unlimited number of funny lines to pick out across the best comedy movies but the best ones are easy to remember and have flawless delivery. Funny, memorable quotes are timeless and will circulate through cultural references for decades to come, going beyond their original context. From Jim Carrey and Val Kilmer to Leslie Nielsen and Eddie Murphy, these lines were made even better by their actors.

10 "If I'm not back in five minutes, just wait longer." – Ace Ventura The 1994 Ace Ventura classic created a breakthrough role for Jim Carrey, which launched his career into superstardom. The Ventura film series relies heavily on physical comedy, something that Carrey is famously known for, as well as the hilarious inflection of his voice. Jumping down to inspect a swimming pool, Ventura tells Melissa (Courtney Cox) to wait for him, although the irony at the moment is that the pool is only a few feet deep.

9 "I know a little German. He's sitting over there." – Top Secret 1984's Top Secret is a parody of a collection of film styles, following American rock star Nick Rivers (Val Kilmer) who gets caught up with Hillary (Lucy Gutteridge), a member of a local resistance movement during a time when Germany was split. As Hillary attempts to avoid authorities, she joins Nick for dinner under the guise that she is his date. After Nick has issues with the German language, Hillary points out her acquaintance. Turning around, he is met with a very short gentleman, dressed as a German stereotype in lederhosen and a thick accent. Gutteridge delivers the line with such innocence, making it funny on more than one level.

8 "There are only two things I can't stand in this world. People who are intolerant of other people's cultures, and the Dutch." – Goldmember, Austin Powers British satirical superspy Austin Powers (Mike Myers) is joined by his father Nigel (Michael Caine) and stand down Dutch villain Goldmember (also Mike Myers). Famous for his dry and straight tone, Caine's character argues with Goldmember's intolerance, before hypocritically, which makes even Austin frown in confusion. Even Goldmember is thrown off by the sudden moral change in the comment, not that Nigel picks up on the atmosphere. 7 "I like that boulder. That's a nice boulder." – Shrek Eddie Murphy's Donkey is well-beloved in the family animation world, due to his naivety and enthusiasm, he's a perfect companion to Shrek (Mike Myers), although audiences often feel sorry for him. As Shrek begrudgingly shows Donkey his home at the swap, Donkey panics to cover up his previous ramblings and compliment the surrounding area. Murphy's delivery of the line is filled with such self-assurance, that he doesn't even notice Shrek ignore him and stalk off into the distance in one of the best Shrek movie moments.

6 “You eat pieces of sh*t for breakfast?” – Happy Gilmore Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler), the rage-filled hockey-turned-golf player ends up in confrontations against rival Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) frequently throughout the film. Shooter tells Happy that he "eats pieces of sh*t like [Happy] for breakfast", and instead of replying maturely, Happy mocks Shooter's poor choice in wording, throwing the pro off guard. The best Adam Sandler movie characters are well known for their insulting and argumentative behavior, and Happy Gilmore is a perfect example of that.

5 "I am serious. And don't call me Shirley." – Airplane One of the best comedy films of all time, Airplane, is best known worldwide for its absurdist word-play comedic styling. The entire film is arguably quotable, but the use of the word 'surely' set up one of the most quoted movie lines ever. Leslie Nielson's delivery of the line is so deadpanned, that it would be difficult for anyone to not laugh.

4 "What kind of a stupid name is that, Fogell? What, are you trying to be an Irish R&B singer?" – Superbad 2007's Superbad stands tall in the teen comedy world, following three high school seniors on a journey to get drinks for a party. Jonah Hill's performance in this scene horrified at the name printed on the fake ID they'd acquired being 'McLovin', is a great display of his acting abilities. Unleashing his fury on Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), the idea that the only comparison that can be thought of is of two archetypes that don't often meet is what immediately comes to mind is hilarious.

3 "If you can dodge a wrench you can dodge a ball." – Dodgeball Rip Torn's performance as Patches O'Houlihan in Dodgeball is one he is best remembered for. The unhinged Patches' attempts to coach the Average Joe's dodgeball team resulted in a collection of memorable scenes in comedy, with his unconventional methods involving throwing tools at the players while wearing blindfolds. Patches' tough love is an essential part of Dodgeball, a strange motivational tool that is surprisingly beneficial to the other characters.

2 "When life gives you lemons, just say ‘f*ck the lemons’, and bail." – Forgetting Sarah Marshall Forgetting Sarah Marshall is one film during a period where Rudd's face appeared in most major romantic comedies, around the halfway mark of his prominent career. Paul Rudd's beautiful delivery of this line is often quoted by movie buffs, and many can relate to how blunt and honest it is. It's the relatability of this movie line that sticks in people's minds and can be used to reflect on any situation.

1 "I Don't Know Nothing 'Bout No Skellingtons" – Hot Fuzz Nick Frost's lovable performance as dim-witted Danny in Hot Fuzz has provided movie buffs with dozens of quotable movie lines. After Nicholas (Simon Pegg) tells Danny that his father has been murdering villagers, Danny's country dialect pronunciation of the word skeleton shows just how naive the character is, and has clearly never experienced anything like he's seen in his beloved action films. Despite this, Danny is unintentionally hilarious, applying humorous comments to whatever surrounds him, even if he doesn't realize it.