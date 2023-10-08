10 Most-Watched TV Series Finales of All Time

All great shows must come to an end, and those endings often have high expectations. Long-running shows in particular have audiences that are invested in their stories and characters, after having spent years following along, and audiences want satisfying conclusions.

11 'Home Improvement' 35.5 Million Viewers Sitcom Home Improvement starred comedian Tim Allen as Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, who lived with his family in the Detroit area and hosted his own home-improvement show.

Family Ties made Fox a household name, and he won three Emmys for his role as Alex. The finale was the perfect balance of funny and emotional, with Alex’s friends and family all taking their turns saying goodbys. 36.3 million people tuned in to say their goodbyes, too. headtopics.com

RELATED: From 'Succession' to 'House of the Dragon': 12 Best TV Shows About Dysfunctional Families, Ranked 8 'The Cosby Show' 44.4 Million Viewers After years of watching the Huxtable family’s five children grow up, audiences saw The Cosby Show come to an end in 1992 after eight seasons and over 200 episodes. Focusing on Theo graduating from college, the final scene features Cliff and Clair dancing in their living room.

7 'Magnum, PI' 50.7 Million Viewers Magnum, P.I., starring Tom Selleck, was the story of a Vietnam veteran turned private investigator. The series came to an end in 1988 after eight seasons with Magnum deciding he needed a change and leaving behind his life as a private investigator.50.7 people watched to see how Magnum, P.I. headtopics.com

Friends was a hit for NBC, making household names of its cast. When the show ended, 52.5 million people watched, and it’s just as popular as ever—Friends has since found new life in the streaming era.

