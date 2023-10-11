10 Most Unfunny Comedies of All Time, According to Reddit

Finding entertaining comedies that keep audiences engaged and ultimately steal a few chuckles is a breeze. With that being said, it is inevitable to stumble upon some films in the category that are downright disappointing in the comical department every now and again.

10 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' (2021) The infamous sequel to the Space Jam franchise follows LeBron James as he teams up with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game against a rogue artificial intelligence that has kidnapped his son.

As it turns out, Thunder Forcewas a true disappointment to many, including radio_jake, who described it as "an hour and a half of my life I'll never get back." TenaciousDaniel agreed in a reply: "Was scrolling down to find this one. What’s unbelievable to me is that some people think it’s hilarious. I have no words. headtopics.com

There are many things wrong with The Love Guru; so much so that some even claim it ruined Myers' career. Its poor script and questionable execution are at the top of the list. "We made it roughly ten minutes. My friend leaned over to ask if I wanted to leave, I said let’s give it a few more minutes. Next joke was a booger joke. We left," PresidentGSO admitted.

When mr_ryno27 admitted that they don't know "why they even made" Joe Dirt 2popnlocknes did not hesitate to answer, "Because you can’t leave a good thing alone. You have to try to milk it for all it’s worth." It is no news to anyone that sometimes the most reasonable thing to do is, indeed, to leave a great film untouched despite its success. headtopics.com

5 'Meet the Spartans' (2008) Directed by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, Meet the Spartans is a comedy fantasy that satirizes the Gerard Butler-led 300, also referencing other movies, TV shows, commercials, and video games in the historical genre. Just like in the 2006 movie, Leonidas of Sparta (Sean Maguire) and his army go to war to fight for Sparta's freedom.

Read more:

Collider »

‘Frasier’ Revival Is an Unfunny, Uninspired DudParamount+ series brings back Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier Crane and supplies him with some very cringe jokes

The Worst Movie Comedies Ever MadeThis list is not funny. At all.

One third-party Reddit app on iOS is going charge you $3.99 per month to use itThe developer of one surviving iOS app for Reddit, Narwhal, announced the monthly fee for the app would be $3.99 per month. Surviving third-party apps have switched to subscription models to pay for Reddit’s API fees.

Den Brother: Where to Watch & Stream OnlineFans of family comedies will want to know where to watch Den Brother. Here's how to stream the movie online.

Reddit users rally around woman who yelled at her grandmother for comparing her to a dead auntA woman who was named after her late aunt and who has been constantly compared to her snapped at her grandmother for the comparisons. Reddit users weighed in on the family drama.

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Mental Health Festival—Yoga and MeditationPrince Harry and Meghan's first summit is at a festival that begins with a 'Seven Directions Meditation' by a former Reddit boss and in-house tarot reader.