10 Most Satisfying Anime & Manga Rage Moments That Get The Blood Pumping

Fights in anime involve many emotions but sometimes anger takes over. These are the best depictions of rage in anime and manga. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT More so than just satisfying and entertaining, the best rage moments in anime can be incredible catharsis.

It's not enough for a hero to just get angry out of nowhere, for a rage moment to truly work, the build-up is just as important as the payoff. When one of these bursts of fury works, it can be the culmination of a character arc or the beginning of a hero going down a dark path.

Related: 20 Strongest Anime Characters, Officially Ranked 10 Izuku Midoriya Vs. Overhaul - My Hero Academia One of the most enjoyable parts in anime fights is when a reserved character loses all composure and goes into rage mode. That's exactly what happened in My Hero Academia when Midoriya fought Overhaul. The fight took place after Overhaul killed Sir Nighteye. What really pushed Deku off the edge was his anger at himself that he couldn't protect the young Eri. Although his rage moment was epic, he didn't completely lose it and was still to think clearly, unlike other anime characters who fully gave into their anger.

Read more:

screenrant »

New Kinnikuman Anime Drops Special Key ArtKinnikuman is getting a new anime in 2024, and its latest poster has dropped.

10 Deepest Anime Rivalries That Make Both Characters More InterestingThese are the 10 most fascinating anime rivalries.

Anime Poll Breaks Down the Most-Anticipated Shows of Fall 2023The Fall 2023 anime series is on the horizon, and a new poll has revealed which shows are its most [...]

10 Coolest Anime GunslingersFrom pistols to snipers, anime gunslingers are always cool.

The 10 Most Underrated Anime Series From the 2000sThese anime series are among the best from the 2000s but remain unfairly overlooked by fans.

Marvel's Avengers Anime Is Streaming for Free OnlineHere's when and where to stream Marvel Future Avengers for free online.