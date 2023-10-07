10 Most Resilient Anime Characters

Success is seldom achieved without sacrifices, but the most resilient anime characters have tougher journeys than most, fraught with obstacles, dangers, and life-threatening situations. Even when their lives aren't in danger, their mental states often are, having to face profoundly traumatic experiences such as betrayals or the loss of loved ones.

10 Hyakkimaru (Dororo) Dororo's main protagonist, Hyakkimaru, is a ronin whose life is defined by tragedy and abandonment. In exchange for power and the prosperity of his land, his father made a pact with twelve different demons, allowing them to take his newborn's son body parts and skin. As such, his very survival seems to defy all reason, as he remains alive even without any senses.

8 Ken Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul) Even before becoming a half-ghoul, Tokyo Ghoul's protagonist Ken Kaneki was always an altruistic person, willingly taking the blame for others' actions and always going out of his way to ensure he wasn't hurting others, no matter how much he had to suffer for it. headtopics.com

6 Senku Ishigami (Dr. Stone) The world of Dr. Stone is defined by sudden global petrification, which destroyed most of what humanity had built and completely reset all human progress. Waking up in a strange new world, bereft of all the comfort, safety, and convenience one is used to, would prompt most people to be terrified or hopeless. However, Senku Ishigami is anything but that.

4 Shirase Kobuchizawa (A Place Further Than The Universe) Given the more grounded nature of A Place Further Than The Universe, it should be no surprise that the difficulties Shirase Kobuchizawa had to overcome are likewise different, compared to other entries on this list. headtopics.com

2 Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto) As Naruto's eponymous protagonist, Naruto Uzumaki's journey is endlessly inspiring and full of moments that prove his resilience. Because of the beast sealed within him, the Nine-Tailed Fox Kurama, Naruto was always shunned by most of his village throughout his childhood, often being mocked or simply ignored by his peers.

