10 most expensive homes sold in Monmouth County, Sept. 18-24

A house in Sea Girt that sold for $3.9 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Monmouth County in the past week. The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Sep. 18 even if the property may have been sold earlier.10. $1.

4 million, detached house at 18 Oakcrest Court

The sale of the single family residence at 18 Oakcrest Court in Holmdel has been finalized. The price was $1,363,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 4,547 square feet. The price per square foot was $300. The deal was finalized on Aug. 29.9. $1.4 million, single-family house at 12 Allen Street

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 12 Allen Street in Fair Haven. The price was $1,399,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 2011 and the living area totals 2,300 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $608. The deal was finalized on Aug. 29.8. $1.5 million, single-family home at 91 Lewis Point Road

The sale of the detached house at 91 Lewis Point Road, Fair Haven, has been finalized. The price was $1,499,999, and the house changed hands in August.

