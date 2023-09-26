10 Most Dangerous Creatures In Starfield, Ranked

Starfield is home to some very dangerous creatures Whether it is the Death Claw in Fallout or a Legendary Dragon in Skyrim, Bethesda games are all home to creatures best avoided. In this respect, Starfield is no different.

Starfield, with over 1000 planets and 100 star systems, is home to a universe of weird and wonderful entities. From several friendly humans who can join the player as companions to androids, aliens, and even some particularly disturbing species of creatures. Although not all of these creatures pose an immediate and serious threat, many can cause extreme damage to those intergalactic explorers who embark unprepared.

Whether it is the Death Claw in Fallout or a Legendary Dragon in Skyrim, Bethesda games are all home to creatures best avoided. In this respect, Starfield is no different. Although there are a number of creatures that beginner players with low-level equipment can dispatch, there are several beasts spread across the universe that will cause even the most experienced Starfield veteran to cower in fear, more often than not, with good reason. 10 Siren In search of Kaiser, whilst traversing the wolf system, the player may come across one of Starfield's deadliest creatures — the Siren. The Siren is a four-legged beast with a quality reminiscent of a wolf or big cat and an appearance that mixes a Lion and a vicious reptile — perhaps a Komodo dragon or Monitor lizard. Sirens are a terrible combination of heavily armored, aggressive, and fast. Owing to their ballistic resistance and armor, Sirens can be particularly difficult to kill — the most efficient way to deal with them is to employ energy weapons.

9 Kreet Stalker The Kreet Stalker is an aggressive crab-like creature that can be found on the moon of Kreet. Although they are typically ambush predators, that does not lessen the danger they pose to any foolish enough to get a little too close. When the Kreet Stalker notices potential prey, it will charge, pincers raised, ready to attack. Furthermore, these shelled beasts are fairly resistant to bullets and have the ability to quickly burrow and pop up in a new location.

8 Maggotmaw The Maggotmaw is one of the most visually unpleasant creatures to call any of the 1000 planets in Starfield home, and in the case of the Maggotmaw, that planet is Charybdis III. The large beast is reminiscent of something from a nightmare. It has an intimidating mouth with a distressingly large number of sharp fangs. Furthermore, the Maggotmaw is quite resilient to damage; the best method to defeat the creature is to use energy weapons and an endless stream of grenades.

7 Swarming Dragon Located on Tidacha I, the Swarming Dragon is a fearsome foe for anyone unfortunate to cross its path. The large reptilian beast is heavily armored, relatively agile, and has the ability to fire a napalm-like substance from their mouth that can do an extraordinary amount of damage.

6 Ashta Ashtas are particularly dangerous, owing to their instinctive hunting of humans. This is made evident in Starfield lore, with Ashtas being an ever-present threat to the city of Akila, which these terrifying predators frequently torment. Reminiscent of a combination of wolf and stocky dinosaur, the danger presented by the Ashta is compounded by their tendency to hunt in packs. The only real way to defeat these scaled beasts is to attack fast and from a distance with high-caliber or ballistic weapons or, failing that, flee.

5 Hunting Sailgator Located on the planet Tidacha I, the Hunting Sailgator is a very dangerous reptile-esque creature with a characteristic sail-like spine. Ultimately, the Sailgator is, for the most part, not hostile unless provoked. If an intergalactic explorer is determined to take on the Sailgator, they should attack from a distance, ideally with high-damage ballistic weapons. If the Sailgator manages to close in, it can cause some serious punishment.

4 XL-069 Interloper The XL-069 Interloper is a thing that would be more at home in a nightmare. Located inside a laboratory on board the noticeably abandoned ship, the Colander, the XL-069 Interloper is a clear love letter to the sci-fi horror movie classic Alien. The abandoned ship is littered with the corpses of the unfortunate crew members — although this is unsettling, the worst part is the creature that caused this mayhem is alive and well, stalking the ship. Taking on the XL-069 Interloper is difficult. It is level 85 and will soak up a substantial amount of ammunition before it is dispatched.

3 Coralbug Scavenger The Coralbug Scavenger is a large praying mantis-like creature with a head that, in some ways, is reminiscent of a sunflower or dandelion. Do not let this floral display fool you, though; the Coralbug Scavenger is a formidable foe and easily capable of causing extreme damage to its prey. Located on Jemison in Deciduous Forests and Mountains, the Coralbug Scavenger is particularly formidable early in the game.

2 Hunting Twistfin The Twistfin is a galactic creature reminiscent of an imposing dinosaur. Unlike the prehistoric dinosaurs of Earth, however, the Twistfin has an almost impenetrable armor of a fungus-like substance that ensures the predatory beast is near resistant to ballistic weapons. Although the Twistfin is slow, it should not be underestimated; it is highly resistant to attack and can kill an unprepared adventurer with relative ease. Like all other creatures in Starfield, the Twistfin is not impervious and can be defeated. Although they are particularly resistant to ballistic weaponry, they can be conquered with laser weapons and a barrage of grenades.

1 Terrormorph One of Starfield's most unpleasant creatures and an arachnophobe's nightmare, the Terrormorph, like the humble spider, is drawn to places of isolation. Located on the planets Mars and Tau Ceti II, the Terrormorph is a vicious alien — intelligent, aggressive, fast, and a pain to kill. The Terrormorph is a large, four-legged, agile creature capable of ambushing careless explorers. Although a Terrormorph is difficult to kill, especially when using regular guns, it can be dispatched reasonably easily with the use of energy weapons, heavy artillery, and ballistic weapons.