10 Most Anticipated New TV Shows Of October 2023

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The most anticipated new TV shows of October 2023 include the arrivals of new reality programs, long-awaited reboots, and critically acclaimed horror series.

The most exciting new releases are ranked by Attention Signals, which include metrics such as likes, shares, comments, and views on social and video channels like Facebook and YouTube. These unique online engagement measurements offer important insight into to the brand-new TV shows that are making the greatest impact ahead of release – regardless of reviews and ratings – and on which platforms the series are generating the most buzz.

Related: See What The Most Anticipated New TV Shows Of September 2023 Were Excluding the returns of established TV shows, such as Loki season 2 and Rick and Morty season 7, there are plenty of brand-new series premiering in October 2023 that have incited plenty of discussion prior to release. From a Mike Flanagan horror series on Netflix to the revival of a classic 1990s sitcom, October 2023’s new TV shows have been creating substantial buzz online.

Read more:

screenrant »

The Creator Featurette Shows How Star Wars Inspired New FilmGareth Edwards explains how Star Wars inspired The Creator.

New video shows moments before woman is hit by Seattle police vehicleThe officer was traveling at 74 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone just before his police cruiser hit Jaahnavi Kandula in January.

The 7 Best New Movies and Shows on Paramount+ in October 2023Once again, the blues a-callin' tossed salads and scrambled eggs.

The 10 Riskiest U.S. Cities for Natural Disasters, New Research ShowsConcerned about an earthquake, tornado, or flood? These are the 10 riskiest cities in the U.S. for natural disasters (and the 10 safest!).

The 7 Best New Movies & Shows on Disney+ in October 2023Disney+ is your place for family-friendly frights this Halloween season.

The 7 Best New Shows on Hulu for October 2023From a new Goosebumps tale with Justin Long to Bruce Campbell battling evil in Ash vs Evil Dead, here are the best shows coming to Hulu in October.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The most anticipated new TV shows of October 2023 include the arrivals of new reality programs, long-awaited reboots, and critically acclaimed horror series. In partnership with data analytics company Diesel Labs, Screen Rant has exclusive data revealing the most talked-about new TV shows debuting in October 2023. These shows are given hype scores to indicate their anticipation, which are assessed by chatter and engagement across various online platforms.

The most exciting new releases are ranked by Attention Signals, which include metrics such as likes, shares, comments, and views on social and video channels like Facebook and YouTube. These unique online engagement measurements offer important insight into to the brand-new TV shows that are making the greatest impact ahead of release – regardless of reviews and ratings – and on which platforms the series are generating the most buzz.

Related: See What The Most Anticipated New TV Shows Of September 2023 Were

Excluding the returns of established TV shows, such as Loki season 2 and Rick and Morty season 7, there are plenty of brand-new series premiering in October 2023 that have incited plenty of discussion prior to release. From a Mike Flanagan horror series on Netflix to the revival of a classic 1990s sitcom, October 2023’s new TV shows have been creating substantial buzz online. Here’s Screen Rant’s list of the 10 new TV shows that audiences are most eager to watch in October 2023.

The attention scale metric is the percentage of attention based on the show or movie in the number one spot (which is represented as 100%).

Top 10 Most Anticipated New TV Shows - October 2023 Returning the iconic characters to the screen nearly 20 years after its original finale, the most anticipated new TV show of October 2023 is Frasier. The Paramount+ series is a reboot of the classic Cheers spinoff, with the cast of Frasier's reboot bringing back Kelsey Grammer for the titular role. Diesel Labs' data also reveals that Netflix's upcoming documentary Beckham, following the life and career of retired footballer David Beckham, has been inspiring plenty of discussion online prior to its streaming release.

Already a critically acclaimed before its premiere, Mike Flanagan's new limited horror show The Fall of the House of Usher is resonating with audiences ahead of its arrival on Netflix, which comes at the perfect time to kick off the Halloween season. Of course, there's also much for reality TV aficionados to be excited for in October 2023, with the premiere of brand-new series House of Villains bringing together some of reality television's most infamous villains. Starring the MCU's Brie Larson, Apple TV+ also boasts one of the most anticipated new TV shows of October 2023 with Lessons in Chemistry, as the limited drama series has already drawn significant online buzz.

Diesel Labs is a Content Intelligence company that produces audience insights for the entire media landscape. With a sophisticated machine-learning based approach, they measure millions of audience members’ attention with content across many sources including major social and video platforms YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok (beta), and Reddit (beta). For more information, visit www.diesellabs.com.