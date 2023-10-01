10 Most Anticipated Movies Of October 2023

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The fall season is taking over with plenty of horror installments being among the most anticipated movies of October 2023, including some major franchise entries and long-awaited...

The most exciting new releases are ranked by Attention Signals, which are evaluated by measurements such as likes, shares, comments, and views on social and video channels like Facebook and YouTube. These online engagement metrics give crucial insight into the upcoming movies that are making the biggest impacts on audiences pre-release, regardless of their reviews or box office performances.

Related: See What The Most Anticipated Movies Of September 2023 Were Among the new October 2023 movies with the most online anticipation are horror franchise reboots, critically acclaimed dramas, concert movies, and adaptations of unbelievable true stories. From David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist reboot movie to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film, October 2023’s most exciting movie premieres cover a variety of genres and audience interests. Here’s Screen Rant’s list of the 10 new movies that audiences are most eager to watch in October 2023.

Read more:

screenrant »

Monster (2023) (2023) | ScreenRantMonster is a drama-thriller film that follows a trio of characters slowly uncovering the reason behind a young boy's behavioral changes. When Saori notices her son is acting disturbingly, she confronts his teacher, believing they may be responsible. But the truth goes deeper and darker as the story unfolds through the perspectives of mother, son, and teacher.

Memory (2023) (2023) | ScreenRantMemory is a 2023 drama film by writer-director Michel Franco. The film follows Jessica Chastain as social worker Sylvia, who carries on a relatively straightforward life as a single mother - until a high school reunion re-opens the past via a former classmate named Saul.

The 7 Best New Movies and Shows on Paramount+ in October 2023Once again, the blues a-callin' tossed salads and scrambled eggs.

The 7 Best New Movies on Max in October 2023From 'Scream' to 'Beetlejuice,' here are some recommendations to watch during spooky season.

The 7 Best Horror Movies and Shows to Stream on Shudder in October 2023October is finally here and Shudder has plenty of titles to stream for the spooky season from V/H/S/85. to new episodes of Creepshow.

The 7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave Max in October 2023From '13 Going 30' to 'It' (2017), here are some must-sees before they are no longer streaming.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The fall season is taking over with plenty of horror installments being among the most anticipated movies of October 2023, including some major franchise entries and long-awaited awards contenders. In partnership with Diesel Labs, Screen Rant has exclusive data analyzing the most talked-about movies of October 2023, which are given hype scores based on chatter and engagement across various online platforms.

The most exciting new releases are ranked by Attention Signals, which are evaluated by measurements such as likes, shares, comments, and views on social and video channels like Facebook and YouTube. These online engagement metrics give crucial insight into the upcoming movies that are making the biggest impacts on audiences pre-release, regardless of their reviews or box office performances.

Related: See What The Most Anticipated Movies Of September 2023 Were

Among the new October 2023 movies with the most online anticipation are horror franchise reboots, critically acclaimed dramas, concert movies, and adaptations of unbelievable true stories. From David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist reboot movie to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film, October 2023’s most exciting movie premieres cover a variety of genres and audience interests. Here’s Screen Rant’s list of the 10 new movies that audiences are most eager to watch in October 2023.

The attention scale metric is the percentage of attention based on the show or movie in the number one spot (which is represented as 100%)

Top 10 Most Anticipated New Movies - October 2023 Surprisingly, only one horror movie landed in the top three most anticipated movies of October 2023. The Exorcist: Believer takes the number one spot, with the long-awaited reboot bringing back Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil for the first time since the 1973 original movie. Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon also incited plenty of engagement ahead of its release, as the three-hour-long biopic reunites the filmmaker with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in performances that are expected to earn Oscars recognition.

Audiences are also eager to see Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in October 2023, which is the filmed version of her record-breaking concert tour from this year. Alongside Scorsese's film and new horror movies, Taylor Swift's film is expected to be among the – if not the – top earners at the October 2023 box office. With plenty more horror films also making waves before they premiere on streaming and in theaters, the most anticipated movies of October 2023 will provide plenty of fitting entertainment for the month.

Diesel Labs is a Content Intelligence company that produces audience insights for the entire media landscape. With a sophisticated machine-learning based approach, they measure millions of audience members’ attention with content across many sources including major social and video platforms YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok (beta), and Reddit (beta). For more information, visit www.diesellabs.com.