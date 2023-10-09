10 Major Events Futurama Reveals Happened During Its 1000-Year Time Jump

As the name suggests, Futurama is set in the future, specifically 1,000 years ahead, which means that the show has a huge amount of fictional history that has only ever been hinted at throughout the series. The closest the show comes to showing this stretch of time is a time-lapsed glimpse out of the window as Fry is cryogenically frozen in the Futurama pilot.

With the series only showcasing a handful of eras beyond the 2999 to 3023 period of its setting, it's safe to say that the show has only revealed the tip of the iceberg.

9 Numerous Wars Futurama ​​​​​​season 2, episode 4, "Xmas Story," reveals that Conan O'Brien loses his freakishly long legs in The War of 2012. headtopics.com

7 New York Blasts Its Garbage Into Space, Never To Be Seen Again A history lesson in Futurama season 1, episode 8, "A Big Piece of Garbage," explains how in attempting to deal with a waste management crisis in the early 2000s, New York sent all of its garbage out to sea aboard a gigantic barge.

6 Scientists Change The Speed Of Light Nothing can travel faster than the speed of light. This law of the universe severely hindered space travel up until 2208, when scientists worked together to increase the speed of light. headtopics.com

4 The Ill-Fated Voyage Of The Land Titanic On April 6, 2912, New New York launched The Land Titanic on its first journey. Departing from Fifth Avenue, it's the largest street-going vessel of its kind ever built. Four days later, on April 10, it hit a mailbox near 32nd Street and sank beneath the ground, into the sewer system below.

3 Robot Santa Is Built & Immediately Turns Evil In 2801, Mom's Friendly Robot Company built a robotic Santa Claus with the intent of distributing gifts to the people of Earth. As explained in the Futurama episode "Xmas Story," a programming error sets his standards too high, and he invariably judged everyone to be naughty with murderous consequences. headtopics.com

