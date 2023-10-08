10 Incredible Movie Moments Spoiled In The Trailers

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The history of film promotion is filled with incredible movie moments being spoiled in trailers, oftentimes ruining the intended experience for audiences. Contrary to popular belief, spoiling key movie moments through the film's trailer isn't a new phenomenon at all.

10 Most Deaths In Friday the 13th (1980) The trailer for the very first of the Friday the 13th movies gave away nearly all its kills. Essentially acting as a spoiler for those pivotal moments, the Friday the 13th trailer almost completely eliminated the element of surprise.

8 The Island's Real Purpose In The Island (2005) The trailer for The Island is notorious for giving away almost all the key plot elements that were meant to surprise viewers. This includes the fact that protagonists Lincoln Six Echo (Ewan McGregor) and Jordan Two Delta (Scarlett Johansson) are clones that were bred to provide fresh organs to those who could afford the service. headtopics.com

6 The Reveal About Quaid's Wife In Total Recall (1990) The Total Recall trailer faced scrutiny for unraveling a crucial plot point: the real identity of Douglas Quaid's wife, Laurie. Even though it's a reveal that comes pretty early in Total Recall, it's still a significant moment in the movie, as it confirms that Quaid's memories have been fabricated.

4 Gandalf's Return In The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) The second of the Lord of the Rings movies, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers revealed in its trailer how Gandalf the Grey, who presumably died in the prior installment, would return as Gandalf the White. This wasn't a spoiler for audiences who've read the books, of course. headtopics.com

