10 Harsh Realities Of Rewatching Pirates Of The Caribbean's Original 2003 Movie

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT While 2003’s original Pirates of the Caribbean movie is a fun ride, re-watching the blockbuster two decades after its release highlights a lot of issues that viewers might have missed out on. The Curse of the Black Pearl seemed destined to fail when the movie was announced.

10 Pirates of the Caribbean Never Recaptured Its Original Tone Re-watching The Curse of the Black Pearl, it is tough to ignore the fact that the original movie is light and funny but has stakes and scares. The next two Pirates of the Caribbean sequels were too dark as the series attempted to give its story a more epic scope but ended up just breaking the hearts of fans.

8 Pirates Of The Caribbean Always Had Plotting Problems That said, Jack’s connection to the Black Pearl’s crew proves that the series was always reliant on offscreen lore. The Pirates of the Caribbean movies featured references to unseen character history since the series began, but this became more of an issue as the series introduced more characters to its cast.

6 Orlando Bloom’s Will Turner Was Never Interesting Orlando Bloom’s Will Turner was the ostensible hero of The Curse of the Black Pearl, but he added nothing to the movie and relied on Elizabeth and Jack to carry the story. Bloom’s performance is perfectly solid, but the character isn’t compelling in his own right. Of the original trilogy’s leading trio, he is clearly the weak link. headtopics.com

3 Pirates Of The Caribbean Never Needed Extra Villains The Curse of the Black Pearl moves at a brisk, satisfying pace with one supernatural villain in the Black Pearl’s crew and one human antagonist in Norrington’s navy. Thus, it is clear that there was no need for Cutler Beckett, the Pirates Lords, Davy Jones, Sao Feng, the Kraken, and Calypso, and that’s just in the original trilogy.

Read more:

screenrant »

10 Harsh Realities About The DCEU’s EndingThe DCEU's final days haven't been positive.

10 Harsh Realities Of Watching Hocus Pocus 30 Years LaterThere'll never be another film like Hocus Pocus

19 Iconic Moments From 'Mean Girls' That Prove That The Movie Will Always Be FetchGet in losers, we’re doing some 'Mean Girls' rewatching!

Original ‘Tiger Mom’ regrets harsh parenting style: ‘I made a lot of mistakes’“I thought: ‘Oh God, if I don’t change, she’s going to hate me forever, and I’m going to lose her,’ so I stepped back,” Amy Chua said.

Kevin McCarthy has harsh words for the Republicans who ousted himMcCarthy said that he would not seek the speakership again, before blasting Matt Gaetz and other Republicans who voted for his removal as 'not conservatives.'

Impeachment may seem harsh, but here’s how policing corruption reinforces rule of lawWhen there’s greater trust in public institutions, there’s less crime, research shows. | Opinion