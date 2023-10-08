10 Great Anime Fans of Bocchi The Rock! Need to Watch

Since its release in the fall of 2022, Bocchi the Rock! only continues to grow in popularity, even surpassing the critically acclaimed Chainsaw Man in ranking. The slice-of-life comedy portrays the relatable struggles of Hitori Gotou aka Bocchi, a severely introverted girl who comes to the conclusion that she will get people to love her by becoming a legendary guitarist.

Super Cub Stream on Funimation Following the mysterious life of high schooler Koguma, a lonesome girl without any friends or family, Super Cub is the wholesome tale of an adolescent gaining a hobby in her used Super Cub motor scooter that leads her to find her people.

Mob Psycho 100 Stream on Crunchyroll Fourteen-year-old Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama is anything but conventional, and it's no secret. Gifted with psychic powers that can be difficult to suppress, Mob doesn't fit in anywhere, deciding to take matters into his own hands and seek out a mentor. headtopics.com

Wholeheartedly believing that a giant organization called the N.H.K. has the sole job of sabotaging every single aspect of his life and making sure he stays a shut-in, Satou is terrified of what might happen if he tries living a traditional life, but knows he can't continue along the same path he's been taking. Welcome to the N.H.K.

Reluctantly paired with Haru and fishing extraordinaire Natsuki, the trio go on heartwarming adventures full of self-discovery. Yuki, like Bocchi, begins to develop socially while learning the priceless value of friendship and self-acceptance. headtopics.com

Komi Can't Communicate Stream on Netflix Tadano Hitohito wants nothing more than to have a normal high school life and avoid controversy. Unbeknownst to him, his seat is assigned next to Komi, the prettiest girl in class. Regarded as one of the best high school anime, Komi Can't Communicate shows Tadano being targeted by his peers, who would do anything to take his place.

