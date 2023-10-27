10 Funniest Peanuts Comics Starring Sally

Debuting in 1959, Sally is the little sister of Peanuts protagonist Charlie Brown. She first appeared in the strip as a baby, limiting her presence to be from the perspective of other characters like, Charlie Brown or Snoopy. However, Sally eventually aged in the comic strip, becoming her own fully formed character just like the rest of the Peanuts brood.

10 "Who Cares?" Sally is far removed from Charlie Brown's neurotic personality. She is laid back and uninhibited, enjoying her childhood freedom even if being a kid can be frustrating sometimes. Given Sally's lackadaisical demeanor, it is not all that surprising that she adopts the mantra of "who cares?" to her big brother's annoyance. The philosophy of "who cares?" is not at all that of Charlie Brown's.

8 "The Answer" Much like fellow Peanuts member Peppermint Patty, Sally is not academically inclined. She struggles with her school subjects, even when she receives help from her older brother Charlie Brown. Math is especially hard for her, always seeming daunting or incomprehensible when she is in class.. As seen in this strip, Sally plays the guessing game for her answer to a math question when her first response is wrong. headtopics.com

6 "Dungeon Or School?" Sally adores Linus Van Pelt, being her lifelong crush. Therefore, it is only fitting that Sally be given the hard truth about school by Linus, even if he doesn't give her completely truthful or accurate information. When posed with the decision of school for twelve years or being trapped in a dungeon for ten years, Sally is torn between what to choose.

4 "People" A common scenario in Sally's Peanuts strips is her giving reports at the front of the class. Her reports are frequently riddled with inaccuracies and malapropisms as well as Sally's own unique personal opinions. Sally likes to make her own life philosophies and share them to whoever will listen. In her report in this strip, she paints her own view of human nature. Simplified, Sally believes there are good and bad people with people in between as well. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

10 Funniest Garfield Comics Starring NermalNermal, the 'world's cutest kitten,' steals the spotlight in these Garfield comics, proving that even the smallest cat can spark the biggest laughs. Read more ⮕

10 Funniest Garfield Comics Where Garfield Hates MondaysGarfield's Monday hatred stands toe-to-toe with his love for lasagna, and in this list, SR dishes out Jim Davis' top Monday-hating comic strips. Read more ⮕

Marvel Comics News, Rumors, and Information from Bleeding Cool Page 1Marvel Comics was started by pulp publisher Martin Goodman in 1939 with the anthology comic book title Marvel Comics (which was changed to Marvel Mystery Comics with issue 2). Read more ⮕

Dark Horse Comics Reveals Cain Hardcover First Look PreviewGet an exclusive preview of the new Cain hardcover from Dark Horse Comics Read more ⮕

Pamela Lifford Resigns As DC Comics' Big BossPamela Lifford – or Pam Lifford – topped the Bleeding Cool Top 100 Power List in 2018, and made No 3 on the Power List in 2019 (the last year we ran one) as her role at Warner Bros. Read more ⮕

DC Comics Adds A New Detail To Superman's Heat Vision (Spoilers)Superman faces an evil doppelganger Superman in Action Comics 1058 tomorrow. Again. Read more ⮕