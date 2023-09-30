10 Funniest Peanuts Comics Starring Lucy

Lucy's best moments from Peanuts. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Lucy is an extremely interesting character, and arguably one of the Peanuts' most complex. She struggles to get along with others but cares about those around her at the same time.

Additionally, she has many confrontations with characters especially with Snoopy, yet she shows she loves the dog when she says one of her most famous lines "happiness is a warm puppy." As a result, Lucy leaves an impression on the reader, helping cement her legacy as one of the most enduring Peanuts characters in popular culture.

10 "She's Got To Be Kidding" Given the numerous times that Lucy has tricked Charlie Brown into kicking the football, only to take it away from him every single time, anyone else would have flat out decline to play with her after one time. Unfortunately for Charlie Brown, his trusting nature makes him keep falling for it, time and again. Finally, in this strip, Charlie refuses to take part in it. He thinks Lucy is the only one who would think that he'll fall for it again. To his surprise, the rest of the Peanuts gang are eagerly waiting for him with footballs of their own.

