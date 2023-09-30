10 Disastrous Mistakes The MCU Narrowly Avoided

Some MCU plans would have been disastrous. When those involved with the films speak about what might have been, it becomes clear that many of these alternate plans could have changed the franchise specifically.

Whether they would have altered specific characters or story arcs, the makeup of certain teams, or the direction of the franchise as a whole, many of these original plans are clearly narrowly missed mistakes in hindsight. Some of these plans would have changed the MCU timeline, whereas others simply would have had subtly damaging effects that were better off being avoided. With that in mind, here are 10 disastrous MCU mistakes that were only narrowly avoided by the franchise.

10 Ant-Man’s Phase 1 Introduction Would Have Usurped Iron Man’s MCU Role In the early stages of planning the MCU, the original set of movies involved a bigger Phase 1 slate, which would have introduced Ant-Man to the franchise much earlier. However, doing so would have effectively lessened Iron Man's own role in the franchise, as the MCU used Stark as a stand-in for the then-absent Hank Pym in multiple stories (most notably as the creator of Ultron).

Read more:

screenrant »

Matt LaFleur has blunt assessment of Packers’ disastrous loss to Lions: ‘We got our ass kicked’The Packers dropped to 2-2 on Thursday night after a 34-20 loss to the Lions, and Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t pull punches.

Yankees’ Carlos Rodón closes book on disastrous season: 8 runs and 0 outsYankees starter Carlos Rodón didn't record a single out in his final start of the season, getting pulled after allowing eight runs against the lowly Royals.

Brooks Koepka takes issue with Jon Rahm after disastrous first day for US at Ryder CupBrooks Koepka called out Jon Rahm following the first day of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy Friday. Koepka had some issue with what Rahm did on the course.

NFL Picks: Giants vs. Seahawks: Can Giants avoid a disastrous 1-3 start?Running back Saquon Barkley could be back after spraining his ankle

Robert Downey Jr. Returns To The MCU In New Iron Man 4 Fan TrailerRDJ's MCU return imagined in Iron Man 4.

10 Spider-Man Stories That Are Perfect For Tom Holland's Next MCU TrilogyTom Holland's next MCU trilogy is in development.