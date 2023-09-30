10 Disastrous Mistakes The MCU Narrowly Avoided

Some MCU plans would have been disastrous. When those involved with the films speak about what might have been, it becomes clear that many of these alternate plans could have changed the franchise specifically.
Whether they would have altered specific characters or story arcs, the makeup of certain teams, or the direction of the franchise as a whole, many of these original plans are clearly narrowly missed mistakes in hindsight. Some of these plans would have changed the MCU timeline, whereas others simply would have had subtly damaging effects that were better off being avoided. With that in mind, here are 10 disastrous MCU mistakes that were only narrowly avoided by the franchise.
10 Ant-Man’s Phase 1 Introduction Would Have Usurped Iron Man’s MCU Role In the early stages of planning the MCU, the original set of movies involved a bigger Phase 1 slate, which would have introduced Ant-Man to the franchise much earlier. However, doing so would have effectively lessened Iron Man's own role in the franchise, as the MCU used Stark as a stand-in for the then-absent Hank Pym in multiple stories (most notably as the creator of Ultron).