10 Cringiest Moments From The Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 Premiere, Ranked (Including The Awkward Toe-Licking Convo)

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 is cringeworthy. Throughout the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premiere, the cast members got to know each other, and some of them were beginning to make romantic connections.

However, the first episode was filled with some cringeworthy moments that were as embarrassing and awkward to watch as they were for the contestants to live through them. Here are the top 10 moments that the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 contestants probably wish they could forget. 10 Rachel & Blake Seem Uncomfortable Blake Moynes and Rachel Recchia are Bachelor Nation veterans who've been on multiple seasons of the franchise shows. Rachel got her start as one of the runners-up on Clayton Echard's season. She then became the star of her own Bachelorette season, along with Gabby Windey, during which she got engaged to Tino Franco. When they hit a rough patch in their relationship, Tino kissed another woman, which ended their relationship for good.

When Rachel came down the steps and Jesse told her that she was the first person to arrive in Paradise, she looked like a deer in the headlights.

Read more:

screenrant »

‘The Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Everything to Expect From New Seasons‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is returning alongside new ‘The Bachelor’ spinoff, 'The Golden Bachelor.' ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ premieres at 9 p.m. EST on ABC and ‘The Golden Bachelor’ premieres at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.\r



The Bachelor in Paradise Cast Includes So Many Villains From Past Bachelor ShowsFour former Bachelorettes were on this season.

Olivia Lewis: Get to Know the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ ContestantOlivia Lewis initially starred on season 27 of ‘The Bachelor’ before appearing on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 9

Who Is Aven Jones? Meet the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 StarAven Jones joins ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 9 after appearing on season 19 of ‘The Bachelorette’

You'll Be Shocked at Which Couples Get Engaged on Bachelor in ParadiseThere are some salty contestants this season.

A Love Square Develops During the 'Bachelor in Paradise' PremiereOlivia, Will, Kylee and Aven brought the drama during week one.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Bachelor in Paradise season 9 was off to an awkward start as the singles arrived at the beach for second, third, or even fourth chance at love (Hello, Blake Moynes). Host Jesse Palmer and bartender Wells Adams returned to help guide the hopefuls through their journeys. So far, the cast is made up of mainly contestants from Zach Shallcross' Bachelor season and Charity Lawson's Bachelorette season. Since Charity's season hadn't aired before Paradise was filmed, no one really knew who the men from her season were when they arrived on the beach.

Throughout the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premiere, the cast members got to know each other, and some of them were beginning to make romantic connections. However, the first episode was filled with some cringeworthy moments that were as embarrassing and awkward to watch as they were for the contestants to live through them. Here are the top 10 moments that the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 contestants probably wish they could forget. 10 Rachel & Blake Seem Uncomfortable Blake Moynes and Rachel Recchia are Bachelor Nation veterans who've been on multiple seasons of the franchise shows. Rachel got her start as one of the runners-up on Clayton Echard's season. She then became the star of her own Bachelorette season, along with Gabby Windey, during which she got engaged to Tino Franco. When they hit a rough patch in their relationship, Tino kissed another woman, which ended their relationship for good.

When Rachel came down the steps and Jesse told her that she was the first person to arrive in Paradise, she looked like a deer in the headlights. She seemed awkward and nervous, but her trepidation didn't compare to Blake Moyne's, who looked downright nauseous when he arrived on the beach. Jesse playfully reminded him that he'd dated three Bachelorettes, and even got engaged to one. He appeared on Clare Crawley and Taysha Adams' Bachelorette season and then proposed to Katie Thurston on hers. Both Rachel and Blake eventually made connections on the beach, but they appeared uncomfortable throughout the episode.

9 Sean Thinks He Looks Like Ken During Charity's Bachelorette season, Sean McLaughlin won the Barbie Sing-Off during which he dressed up as Double Denim Ken. Throughout the episode, Sean commented about his striking resemblance to Ken. However, he really doesn't look that much like the beloved doll, as Bachelor in Paradise even jokingly pointed out at the bottom of the screen. During his premiere night package, Sean continued to talk about how much he looked like Ken. It's time for Sean to let this joke go before the "Barbies" on the beach get sick of the shtick.

8 Brooklyn Can’t Let Go Of Her Vendetta Against Kat On Zach's Bachelor season, Brooklyn Willie clashed with Kat Izzo when Kat stole Zach away from Charity to talk and kiss right before they were about to leave for Charity's one-on-one date. Although the matter seemed to be settled, Brooklyn came to Paradise still mocking Kat. In fact, she seemed more focused on her than on making a connection with any of the guys there. Unfortunately, while Brooklyn was strong and confident on Zach's season speaking up for her friends and against domestic violence, Bachelor in Paradise is painting her in a petty light, which won't bode well for her chances of finding love.

Related: Bachelor In Paradise Season 9: Cast Guide (Spoilers)

7 Sam’s Nervous Rash When Sam Jeffries arrived in Paradise, Jesse joked about how she mysteriously disappeared from Clayton's season on night one before even entering the mansion. She hesitated before walking down the steps because she broke out in a "nervous rash," which she said happens when she feels uncomfortable. Jesse quipped that she needed to make it to at least the first rose ceremony, and encouraged her to join the group.

Sam entered Paradise feeling awkward and wondering if the rash had cleared. However, this won't be her most cringeworthy moment as the previews have teased a medic telling her that she'll have to deliver "almost like a poo baby" after not going to the bathroom for nine days in Mexico.

6 Peter Cappio’s Participation On The Show Charity eliminated Peter Cappio on night one of her Bachelorette season, but he became one of the biggest stories during "The Men Tell All" episode. Some of his fellow contestants had written "F.P." on their profiles during a Zoom meeting, which meant "F*** Peter." Apparently, they didn't like his premiere night behavior, and so they decided to make fun of him by creating an inside joke.

However, Brayden Bowers told him the truth about what "F.P." meant, and he confronted the men at "The Men Tell All." Their animosity toward each other wasn't resolved, although Xavier Bonner did apologize. However, Aaron Schwartman, who's also a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise season 9, continued to speak about why he didn't like Peter, and even insulted him. Peter's appearance in Paradise can only lead to more drama with the men, especially since he hasn't made a connection with any of the women yet. However, that's exactly what the producers were probably thinking when they cast him.

Related: Bachelor In Paradise Season 9: Every Potential Spoiler Revealed So Far

5 Aaron Bryant Approaches Brayden Bowers Before Brayden arrived in Paradise, Aaron Bryant and Sean, both from Charity's season, were having a conversation, which seemed very scripted, about how much they hoped that Brayden wouldn't be on the show. Their last interactions with Brayden consisted of them yelling and cursing at him as he left Charity's season.

Of course, Brayden arrived shortly afterward, walking right past them and joining Kylee Russell at the bar. Aaron B. decided to approach Brayden, saying a cringey hello, which Brayden reciprocated. Kylee even commented about how awkward the moment was. Brayden clearly doesn't care about the other men from Charity's season and their drama anymore, and it just made Aaron B. look petty that he can't let go of the past.

4 The Producers Manipulate Aven Jones (Again!) When Kylee arrived in Paradise, she was excited to possibly meet Aven Jones, Rachel's runner-up. Although they'd never spoken, Aven had left some likes and fire emojis on Kylee's Instagram pictures, which excited her. However, Aven wasn't on the beach when Kylee received the first date card, so she invited Will Urena to go with her instead.

Of course, the morning after they returned from their date when Kylee was feeling excited about Will, Aven arrived on the beach. This move by the producers was so manipulative. It was similar to when they used Aven to create drama when he came to rescue Rachel from her onstage confrontation with Tino on her "After the Final Rose" episode. Aven should've been in the initial group so that Kylee could've explored her connection with him and taken him on the date, instead of having to go on a date with someone else first. With Will crying hysterically in the previews, there seem to be only more hard-to-watch moments to come.

3 Kylee Creates Drama After Saying She Doesn’t Want To Create Drama When Kylee received her date card, she had several different options among the men. Will had already kissed Olivia Lewis, and Olivia was excited about their connection. After saying that she hates drama, doesn't want to cause drama, and wants to avoid drama, Kylee became the drama when she chose Will to go on the date with her anyway. It was a cringeworthy moment that felt manipulated by the producers. There was no reason that Kylee had to get in the middle of Will and Olivia, especially since she was waiting for Aven anyway. It was very convenient that they gave her the first date card.

Related: How To Watch Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 & When It Premieres

2 Will “Falls” For Kylee Kylee and Will's date was a dinner in which their table was situated in a body of water. While Will was attempting to pull out Kylee's chair for her, he fell into the water, soaking the entire side of his body from head to toe. He was mortified, but Kylie handled it well, telling him not to worry about it. The date went well, and they even kissed during it. However, it was definitely one of the most embarrassing moments ever on Bachelor in Paradise. Will was very attracted to Kylie, but he took falling for someone to a whole new level.

1 Olivia Asks Will If He’d Lick Her Toes On Bachelor in Paradise season 9 day one, Olivia and Will were talking on a daybed when Olivia asked Will if she'd lick her toes. The camera continuously panned to Olivia's sand-covered toes, which she eventually ran into the ocean to wash off. Although the conversation was light-hearted and even ended with a kiss, Will eventually used it against Olivia after his date with Kylee.

Olivia was upset that he didn't even speak to her before he went on the date, but he argued that he didn't owe her anything so early in the process. He even told her that he kissed her because she was talking about licking toes, so he thought that's where the conversation was headed. It was a cringeworthy moment that is sure to lead to even more drama as the season progresses.

Bachelor in Paradise is usually filled with romance, but the premiere episode was one of the most awkward ever. The previews seem to indicate that love will be in the air, but so far there were more moments that were cringey than cute. Hopefully, Bachelor in Paradise season 9 will turn things around, but for now, it's a trainwreck that's hard to look away from.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.