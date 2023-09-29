10 Coolest New D&D Monsters In Phandelver & Below: The Shattered Obelisk

Phandelver & Below includes horrific new monsters. Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk is just one of many new DnD books coming out in 2023 and offers another look at the area around the town of Phandalin.

The original Lost Mine of Phandelver adventure is included as the beginning of Phandelver and Below but continues past that with much more new content that can take parties from level one to 12. Along the way, some truly unique and cool new monsters are added to expand on the history and show how evil some of the creatures have become around the area.

Related: D&D Reveals REALLY Weird New Monsters For Phandelver & Below: The Shattered Obelisk 10 Daisy The Odd Cow Technically, poor daisy is just a sad dairy cow who made the mistake of eating the wrong patch of grass. Despite her glowing green aura and tentacles sprouting from her body, she is not a monster herself but will expel monsters from within her that are obvious enemies and the culprits of her current plight. That said, daisy the odd cow is still an incredible nightmarish creature that deserves to have more than just a small side quest inside Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk.

9 Psionic Goblin Goblins are not a new sight for the land of Faerûn, yet they generally do not have the powers these psionic goblins possess. The alterations this classic monster has taken on create a cool new way to bring a fairly familiar foe back to having a feeling of being fresh and fun to encounter, with an element of mystery that can be interesting. The psionic goblins come in a few different forms: Goblin psi brawler, goblin psi commander, and goblin boss.

8 Oculorb The oculorb in Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk has a pretty cool backstory to go along with its creepy look as a giant ball of eyes. It was literally dreamed into existence by the other eyeball-heavy monster, the beholder, from their nightmares. The oculorb is actually something that beholders are even scared of as it takes on all the negative feelings of a beholder and magnifies them. This chaotic evil aberration is a slimy mass of angry eyeballs nobody wants to run into.

7 Fiendish Auger A fiendish auger feels simultaneously ridiculous and somehow completely understandable in the world of DnD. It is an excavation drill that has been taken over by an evil spirit and emits bright flames of hellfire. The flames can add extra damage, while its drill makes it possible to easily take down buildings, walls, or even burrow underground.

6 Feral Ashenwight The ashenwights present a new type of undead creature in DnD, although they were once probably just simple gnomes working in the mines. These miners worked thousands of years earlier and were killed through a catastrophe, but the energies of the Far Realms have forced them to work the mines for all eternity. There are feral ashenwights who, through their feral nature, just want to kill any living creature they see or psionic ashenwights who are possibly not beyond being reasoned with.

5 Encephalon Gemmule Encephalon gemmules are the offspring of encephalon clusters and are little pyramid-shaped creatures with multiple limbs that just want to multiply and overrun an area. They can grow quite large and eventually become encephalon clusters if left unchecked, which will continue to create even more gemmules and continue the cycle.

4 Encephalon Cluster The encephalon cluster is a giant brain-shaped monster with little pustules all over it that are simply disgusting in their own right. As if that wasn't enough, however, the encephalon cluster operates somewhat like an evil magical brain with psychic abilities, and each of the little clusters is actually an egg sac filled with baby encephalon gemmules. This means that not only is it a giant glowing green brain that can use psychic powers, but that the pustules all over it contain little monsters that come out to attack.

3 Intellect Snare The intellect snare is actually a beautiful DnD creature despite it also being incredibly evil. This monster comes from the Far Realm and enjoys feasting on what remains after mind flayers attack. Its cosmic strands are actually tentacles that can reach into victims' minds and suck out all thoughts until they are left helpless and incapacitated. Anyone within 30 feet of an intellect snare must make a Wisdom saving throw, as its long tentacles can quickly reach the distance to grapple and feast.

2 Cloaker Mutate With its green veins and swirling mist, drawn-out scary face with sharp teeth and long tongue, and overall appearance, the cloaker mutate is a cool and horrifying sight to behold. In fact, the head of the cloaker mutate is that of a dead and decaying dwarf, whose skeleton is still attached and dangles from the skull below the flying winged cloaker mutate creatures.

1 Flesh Meld As far as cool-looking new monsters go, the flesh melds in Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk is certainly the most disgusting of cool creatures. This entity is several different pieces of flesh; all fused together with giant mouths and bones holding it. While some of the fearsome new monsters in this Dungeons & Dragons book might have some redeeming qualities, there is not much left to redeem here without many natural 20 rolls and a very creative DM.