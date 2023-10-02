10 Coolest Looking New Clothes In Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC

Cyberpunk 2077's latest update changed the game mechanics to make clothing in the game now be purely cosmetic, and the new Phantom Liberty DLC then stepped up to add some stylish and cool new outfit pieces to take those cosmetics to a new level. In the spy-thriller storyline of the expansion, V gets to explore a new district full of shady characters and black-market vendors, with all new items to sell or loot.

Related: "Electrifying, Emotional, And Full Of Twists" - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Review 9 Compression Dress With Stretch Fabric The Compression Dress With Stretch Fabric is a good-looking dress on its own, but what really sets it apart is the special shoulder crystals. Previously, Cyberpunk 2077 had these types of dresses being worn by NPCs, and they caused enough of a stir that many modders of the game worked their magic to let V wear them. Now, developers must have caught on to that fact and have included this and a line of similar dresses with shoulder crystals as available clothing in Phantom Liberty.

8 Ergonomic Half-Zip In Responsive Lightweight Fabric A jacket that actually looks fairly comfortable and like something that could reasonably be worn even in today's real world is a rare thing to see in a game like Cyberpunk 2077. It is easily purchased from the vendors in Dogtown without any special requirements.

Read more:

screenrant »

10 Coolest New Vehicles In Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty To Buy ASAPNone of these vehicles will disappoint.

What Each Phantom Liberty DLC Ending Changes In Cyberpunk 2077The DLC’s ending can affect the rest of Cyberpunk.

Should You Kill Jacob And Taylor In Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC?Should Jacob and Taylor die in Phantom Liberty?

Every Relic Skill In Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Ranked Worst To BestCyberpunk adds a Relic branch to the Perk tree.

Cyberpunk 2077’s ‘Best’ Phantom Liberty Ending Is Shockingly Bleak And HauntingAn incredible ending that I absolutely hated because of what a gut punch it was. Here's the Cyberpunk 2077 ending from Phantom Liberty you have to endure.

The Best ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’ Build: Throwing Knives OnlyAn incredible throwing knife only build in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077's latest update changed the game mechanics to make clothing in the game now be purely cosmetic, and the new Phantom Liberty DLC then stepped up to add some stylish and cool new outfit pieces to take those cosmetics to a new level. In the spy-thriller storyline of the expansion, V gets to explore a new district full of shady characters and black-market vendors, with all new items to sell or loot. Being a temporary secret agent also gives some fun quests that come with their own undercover outfits.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Update 2.0 to Cyberpunk 2077 moved all armor benefits to the V's Cyberware rather than having much of it tied into pieces of clothing. From a roleplaying perspective, this makes sense and also adds importance to the Cyberware features while giving more options for customizing V's skills for play styles. Meanwhile, this also opened up more freedom for developers to add lots of stylish or eccentric new clothing to the Phantom Liberty DLC. While some of these come from specific missions or are looted from enemies, many are easily available in the two Dogtown clothing vendors.

Related: "Electrifying, Emotional, And Full Of Twists" - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Review

10 Cyberpsycho Mask In a world full of Cyberpsychos, V may want to blend in with the crowd by wearing a brightly colored mask that has a face on it worthy of any Halloween costume. This mask is available from the northernmost clothing vendor, David, in Dogtown. In the above image, it is shown with other new clothing items, the Hi-Vis Half-Zip With Fiberglass Weave jacket and one of the very few new footwear options, Canary Fleets With Antistatic Quilting.

9 Compression Dress With Stretch Fabric The Compression Dress With Stretch Fabric is a good-looking dress on its own, but what really sets it apart is the special shoulder crystals. Previously, Cyberpunk 2077 had these types of dresses being worn by NPCs, and they caused enough of a stir that many modders of the game worked their magic to let V wear them. Now, developers must have caught on to that fact and have included this and a line of similar dresses with shoulder crystals as available clothing in Phantom Liberty.

Related: 10 Best Game-Changing Features In Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC

8 Ergonomic Half-Zip In Responsive Lightweight Fabric A jacket that actually looks fairly comfortable and like something that could reasonably be worn even in today's real world is a rare thing to see in a game like Cyberpunk 2077. It is easily purchased from the vendors in Dogtown without any special requirements. This Ergonomic Half-Zip In Responsive Lightweight Fabric is much more subtle than many of the game's fashions, although it is paired here with the new Rusty Netrunner Helmet that instantly reminds the player of where V is.

7 Laser-Cut Dress With Impregnated Fluocarbon This dress isn't going to win any awards for its name, but the stylish look is every bit as eye-catching as what could be seen on a model runway. Like the Compression Dress With Stretch Fabric, this Laser-Cut Dress With Impregnated Fluocarbon is another article of clothing that was previously seen on NPCs in the base game of Cyberpunk 2077 and which many modders had tried to copy. Now, with Phantom Liberty, it is easy to get from vendors without the need for special mods. It is shown here paired with the chic also-new Plastic Helmet With Acrylic Visor to add some extra class to the look.

6 Military-Grade Aramid Netrunning Suit For a more futuristic look, Phantom Liberty has a couple of different skin-tight netrunning suits available for V to wear. These are much more tech-friendly clothing that fits the theme of Cyberpunk 2077 and comes in several options. Shown here is the Military-Grade Aramid Netrunning Suit paired with a Custom Ballistic Mask and the Black Anodized Protective Magazine Chest Holster, both of which are also new inclusions for the DLC.

5 Unvented Hoodie And Frayed Yellow Crawlers For whatever reason, despite numerous new articles of clothing being added to Phantom Liberty, there were extremely few options provided for pants or shoes. These pants, Frayed Yellow Crawlers, are some of the very limited additions and are paired with the poorly named but very 80s-style Unvented Hoodie. While this jacket may be called an Unvented Hoodie, it certainly has the classic characteristics of a traditional windbreaker and even references this fact in its flavor text "'Windproof' would sound better."

4 Breathable Fleece Cap And Technosight With Integrated Static Rangefinder The headgear options in this outfit deserve to be looked at more closely as well. There are a few different hats with this same basic style, including this Breathable Fleece Cap or the Cellulose-Lined Ushanka available from the Dogtown vendors, and they all have hilarious flavor text to go along with them. Here this Fleece Cap is combined with glasses that add a fun level of cheesiness to the 80s outfit, the Technosight With Integrated Static Rangefinder which is also available from the friendly Dogtown clothing vendors.

3 Stylish Outfit And Tactical Diving Suit These two outfits, the Stylish Outfit and Tactical Diving Suit are both used in tandem for the spy-heavy covert mission "You Know My Name." It is the seventh mission in the mainline story of the Phantom Liberty DLC and gives V a chance to sneakily infiltrate a high-end party of Kurt Hansen. These looks, and the entire questline, have a very James Bond feel to them that is every bit the spy-thriller that was promised, plus the added benefit of getting a very cool green snakeskin party suit.

2 Purple Hybrid Silkie With Cushion Inserts Many of the articles of clothing that V is wearing in the above image are actually fun new clothing pieces from the Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. The flavor text on the Hybrid Silkie with Cushion Inserts states that it is "made from real purple zebra" and it is paired over the Reusable Nonwoven Unitard to create a very stylish look here.

Related: How Much Content Is In Phantom Liberty DLC Compared To Cyberpunk 2077

1 NUS Infiltrator Outfit Through Twitch Promotions Over the course of several weeks, ending on October 21, 2023, Twitch and Cyberpunk 2077 have teamed up to offer a special NUS Infiltrator outfit by offering a separate piece of the look each week. More information can be found on the Cyberpunk 2077 website, including how to link accounts for it to work. This stylish Cyberpunk 2077 outfit is a limited-time offer which makes it even more special, and it looks very cool.