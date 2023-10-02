10 Best Unused MCU Concept Art Designs That Could Have Been Truly Great

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Every project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe goes through the concept art stage, and some of the franchise's most interesting character designs have been created there. However, some fascinating concepts never made it to the big screen. When creating characters for the MCU, Marvel Studios has decades of stories and artwork from Marvel Comics to work from, but these designs don't always work in live-action.

10 Wanda Maximoff, A.K.A. The Scarlet Witch Elizabeth Olsen debuted as Wanda Maximoff in the MCU's Phase 2, and though she was often depicted as a hero, Phase 4's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw her become a villain as the MCU's Scarlet Witch. While the Scarlet Witch was truly terrifying in Multiverse of Madness, concept art revealed in The Art of the Movie book and shared by Reddit user u/Louis_DCVN, shows just how sinister she could have been. Originally, the Scarlet Witch had a much more demonic appearance, with her iconic crown seemingly growing from her face. This would have been a horrifying addition to Multiverse of Madness, so it's no wonder she was made to seem more human in the final cut.

8 Ultron Ultron had a disappointingly short reign of terror, as he poses a major threat in Marvel Comics but was defeated easily in the MCU.

Read more:

screenrant »

Best Bose 700 Headphone Deals: Save $80 at Best BuyBose offers high-quality noise-canceling headphones, and these Bose 700 deals mean you can get them for an amazing price.

How to tap an unused 529 college savings plan without getting taxedDear Liz: I opened a 529 college savings plan for our son and over the years it grew.

10 Must-Have Requirements For Blade's MCU Reboot CostumeMahershala Ali will portray the MCU's Blade.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Made Scarlet Witch’s MCU Fate Way WorseWanda deserved a proper redemption.

The MCU Showed DC How To Fix 1 Superhero Problem That Sunk The DCEUGunn would know how to do this.

10 Powerful Marvel Villains The MCU Can Introduce in ThunderboltsThunderbolts could feature these villains from the comics.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Every project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe goes through the concept art stage, and some of the franchise's most interesting character designs have been created there. However, some fascinating concepts never made it to the big screen. When creating characters for the MCU, Marvel Studios has decades of stories and artwork from Marvel Comics to work from, but these designs don't always work in live-action. Dozens of concept artists and illustrators work on producing realistic and exciting designs for the MCU's heroes and villains, ready to be brought to life on screen, but many of these amazing designs end up not getting used at all.

Sometimes, the reason why is understandable. Like designs in comics, some concept art looks great in a static image but simply wouldn't work in motion. Other times, it's not as clear why concept art wasn't moved forward with. Marvel Studios concept art imagines new perspectives on some of the MCU's most popular heroes and villains alike, and while some designs are perhaps better left unmentioned, many would have been perfect for a live-action adaptation, perhaps even making the MCU a more vibrant, exciting, and terrifying franchise.

10 Wanda Maximoff, A.K.A. The Scarlet Witch Elizabeth Olsen debuted as Wanda Maximoff in the MCU's Phase 2, and though she was often depicted as a hero, Phase 4's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw her become a villain as the MCU's Scarlet Witch. While the Scarlet Witch was truly terrifying in Multiverse of Madness, concept art revealed in The Art of the Movie book and shared by Reddit user u/Louis_DCVN, shows just how sinister she could have been. Originally, the Scarlet Witch had a much more demonic appearance, with her iconic crown seemingly growing from her face. This would have been a horrifying addition to Multiverse of Madness, so it's no wonder she was made to seem more human in the final cut.

9 Max Dillon, A.K.A. Electro After appearing as Max Dillon, a.k.a. Electro, in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx returned as a multiversal villain in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. He got an updated look for his MCU debut, no longer depicted as a blue being, but No Way Home concept art shared by Jerad S. Marantz reveals Electro was originally going to receive a more comic-accurate costume. This would have given Electro a sleeker and more refined look among the other villains in Spider-Man: No Way Home, though still inspired by his electricity-based abilities. Elements of this design were certainly implemented in his MCU costume, but the full attire would have been fantastic.

8 Ultron Ultron had a disappointingly short reign of terror, as he poses a major threat in Marvel Comics but was defeated easily in the MCU. Voiced by James Spader, Ultron saw an evolution from broken puppet to juiced-up puppet master in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, and despite threatening to eradicate all life on Earth, he never seemed like a very scary villain. This wouldn't have been an issue had concept art from Phil Saunders been used, as Ultron would have grown into "Mega-Ultron" for the film's final battle, formed of the individual Ultron bots combining into one giant body, which would have been the stuff of nightmares.

Related: Every Upcoming Marvel Movie: Full MCU Phase 5 & 6 List (& Beyond)

7 Johann Schmidt, A.K.A. Red Skull Hugo Weaving introduced Marvel Comics' iconic Red Skull to the MCU in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, and his depiction of the villain was certainly memorable. Ross Marquand later portrayed the character in Infinity War and Endgame. The concept of the Red Skull is nightmare fuel, as his discoloration comes from burns as a side effect of taking the imperfect super-soldier serum. This trauma would have been shown even more directly had this concept art by Ian Joyner been used, as the Red Skull would have had a much more textured and dark appearance - perhaps too terrifying for the early days of the MCU.

6 Gorr The God Butcher Phase 4's Thor: Love and Thunder debuted Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, and though the film didn't do too much with this complex and empathetic villain, Bale still delivered a powerful performance. Gorr's design was changed significantly from the pages of Marvel Comics, making him much more human-looking for the MCU, perhaps making it easier for audiences to sympathize with him after the death of his daughter. However, concept art shared by Jerad S. Marantz revealed a much more sinister Gorr the God Butcher, with elements taken directly from Marvel Comics. This design may have helped to enhance the darker tones of Love and Thunder.

5 Nebula During Marvel Comics' The Infinity Gauntlet storyline in 1991, Nebula ends up stealing the Infinity Gauntlet, using it to restore herself to health and banish her father, Thanos. This storyline formed the basis of the MCU's Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and in original concept art shared by Stephen Schirle, Karen Gillan's Nebula assumed control of the Infinity Gauntlet. Marvel Studios' lore seems to suggest that Nebula may not have survived using the completed Gauntlet, so this was perhaps changed so she could continue in the MCU, but this might have also provided Nebula with the perfect ending, finally freeing herself from Thanos while saving the universe in the process.

4 Dormammu 2016's Doctor Strange not only introduced Benedict Cumberbatch's titular Master of the Mystic Arts to the MCU but also debuted an otherworldly villain in the form of Dormammu, the ruler of the Dark Dimension. Cumberbatch voiced and performed motion capture for Dormammu in Doctor Strange, yet concept art shared by Jerad S. Marantz reveals that Dormammu originally had a much more humanoid form, looking to almost be comprised of metal and stone. This would have made him a much more personal villain in Doctor Strange and could have allowed Charlize Theron's Clea - his niece in Marvel Comics - to have a more sinister appearance in the MCU's Phase 4.

3 Clint Barton, A.K.A. Hawkeye One key element of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop's storyline in Phase 4's Hawkeye was the fact that Barton hadn't branded himself properly as the MCU's Hawkeye, but concept art from Andy Park reveals that this almost wasn't an issue. Jeremy Renner appeared in Captain America: Civil War as Clint Barton alongside the other Avengers, still not in his iconic purple-and-black costume from Marvel Comics. However, concept art shows that Hawkeye almost did have his comic-accurate attire in Civil War, which would have helped to cement him as a costumed superhero - and a covert one at that - prior to the discussions of his outfits in 2021's Hawkeye.

2 Arnim Zola Arnim Zola is one of Marvel Comics' strangest villains, as he's a Nazi scientist who transferred his consciousness into a sophisticated robot body, with his face appearing as a digital image on a screen in the robot's torso. This idea was adapted for scenes in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, though Zola appears as a digitized face on a simple computer screen. Concept art shared by Josh Nizzi reveals Zola's robot body was almost included. This body was later adapted in What If...?, but it would have been brilliant to see Captain America and Black Widow battle a robot Arnim Zola way back in the MCU's Phase 2.

1 Guardians Of The Galaxy While many had doubts about the Guardians of the Galaxy being introduced to the MCU, they quickly became one of the franchise's most popular groups thanks to their comedic tones, personalities, and musicality. Their sense of fun and adventure was evident in their look for the MCU, as they were depicted as rather casual heroes, but concept art from Andy Park shows a very different Guardians of the Galaxy team. With metallic armor, a dark color scheme, hoods, capes, and weapons, and a grisly-looking Groot, this version of the Guardians of the Galaxy would have hinted at them potentially having darker origins in the Marvel Cinematic Universe​​​​​​.