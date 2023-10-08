Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Filler” TV episodes that halt the dramatic progression of a series can be frustrating, but the phenomenon has also resulted in some iconic works of television.
10 The West Wing – “17 People” The West Wing endures as one of the best TV shows of all time thanks to its careful balance of character-driven drama and ideological inquiry. While the season 2 episode “17 People” doesn’t contain any major plot beats, it’s a vital part of the season’s thematic discussion over leadership and its costs.
8 Euphoria – “Trouble Don't Last Always” While it doesn’t fit the strictest definition of “filler”, as it was commissioned by HBO as a special following the release of the first season, “Trouble Don’t Last Always” is counted as part of Euphoria season 1. headtopics.com
6 Gravity Falls – “Northwest Mansion Mystery” Gravity Falls offers a masterclass in serialized mystery storytelling, with its overarching plot gradually progressing in the background while the series occupies the foreground with largely self-contained episodes. However, one adventure that doesn’t contribute to the overarching mystery is one of Gravity Falls’ best episodes.
4 Avatar: The Last Airbender – “The Ember Island Players” Avatar: The Last Airbender is one show that artfully threads the needle between its high-stakes ongoing story and unashamed “filler”. The last “filler” episode before Avatar’s dramatic climax is one of the best episodes in the Avatar series. headtopics.com
